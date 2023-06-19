Ansys Study Finds More than 60% of Consumers are Concerned About CO2 Emissions

Ansys' Sustainable Aviation Survey showcases consumer attitudes toward aviation's carbon footprint, the future of flight, and safety

PITTSBURGH, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 60% of consumers are worried about carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emitted from aircraft and would pay more for greener air travel, according to a comprehensive consumer survey commissioned by Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS). Released today at the Paris Air Show, Ansys' Sustainable Aviation Survey also explores consumers' concerns with aviation-related air pollution as well as their expectations for next-generation air travel.

As global aviation leaders and organizations aim to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, aircraft manufacturers are embracing Ansys' leading-edge digital transformation technologies to develop more efficient aircraft, engines, and propulsion systems.

Of consumers polled in Ansys' survey, nearly 70% said they would be more likely to trust alternative fuel sources — sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), electric, hybrid-electric, or hydrogen-powered — if the technology was extensively simulated and tested using established methods applied to aircraft safety. Additional highlights of the survey include:

Sustainability

A majority of consumers are concerned about CO 2 emissions (63%) and would pay for greener air travel (65%)

emissions (63%) and would pay for greener air travel (65%) 46% would travel in an aircraft powered by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the next 5 years, 36% in electric, 38% in hybrid-electric, and 38% in hydrogen-powered aircraft.

About a third of consumers (32%) are more likely to fly with airlines committed to reducing their carbon footprint.

The Future of Flight

Most respondents (82%) would be comfortable flying in next-gen aircraft at speeds of 3,500 mph versus standard aircraft that flies at 560 mph to get to their destinations faster. Shortened flight times provide a significant benefit for consumers, as 50% of respondents reported that they have not traveled somewhere in the past due to a long flight.

More than half of consumers (57%) expect to fly in an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft at some point in their lives, citing potential benefits for daily commuting, including a reduction in stress (27%), road rage (26%), and carbon footprints (35%).

Almost half (47%) of consumers polled are prepared to fly in an autonomous plane in their lifetimes.

Safety

Despite anticipation to take an autonomous flight, the top concern for 57% of consumers is the absence of a pilot to respond to potential external or internal issues such as turbulence and flight control, respectively.

For alternative aircraft such as SAF-powered planes, half of customers worry that technology isn't proven yet and almost 40% fear a technology failure.

"Consumer research is essential as the aviation industry transforms to meet the demands of consumers and needs of our planet," said Walt Hearn, senior vice president of worldwide sales and customer excellence at Ansys. "Ansys' simulation solutions not only help engineers build cleaner and smarter systems, but also help manufacturers establish trust with consumers. By virtually testing and verifying new technologies with simulation, aircraft manufacturers can demonstrate the viability of sustainable alternatives, build confidence where there is uncertainty, and expand the possibilities for next-generation air travel safely and efficiently."

Visit Ansys at the 2023 Paris Air Show in France from June 19-25 to learn more about simulation's impact in the aviation industry.

Survey Methodology

1 An online survey was conducted by Atomik Research among 6,029 respondents from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Research fieldwork took place between March 8–15. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency that employs researchers certified by the Market Research Society (MRS) and abides by the MRS code.

