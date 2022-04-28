Ansys Supports High-Speed Digital Engineering Through New Graduate Program

The University of Colorado Boulder will launch a master's degree program that will integrate and feature Ansys' best-in-class electronics simulation

Ansys and CU Boulder will equip the next generation of electronics engineers with simulation experience and skill sets

CU Boulder's latest graduate program will incorporate Ansys' leading electronics simulation solutions through the Ansys Electronics Desktop Student download, which includes four top-tier simulation applications

Industry insight from Ansys will strengthen the academic curriculum, better preparing students for careers in engineering

PITTSBURGH, Pa., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its mission to support engineers at every stage of their careers, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) will help facilitate simulation integration at CU Boulder through the university's new Professional Master's Program in High-Speed Digital Engineering (PMP-HSDE). The program will provide aspiring engineers with hands-on experience by incorporating Ansys' industry-leading electronics simulation into its curriculum of high-speed digital engineering topics from signal and power integrity to electromagnetic compatibility.

Current distribution in a multilayer board with a driven via and cross talk on the other via in Ansys HFSS, accessible within Ansys Electronics Desktop Student.

The ten-course master's program will integrate the Ansys Electronics Desktop Student software product, which students can easily download to access Ansys HFSS, Ansys Maxwell, Ansys Q3D Extractor, and Ansys Icepak. Ansys' student products are a key component of the Ansys Academic Program, which supplies universities with affordable software for use in the classroom and in research, while providing students with free resources for self-learning.

"We are excited to partner with Ansys to develop new signal and power integrity example projects that illustrate the best design, simulation and analysis practices we teach in our courses," said Eric Bogatin, a professor in the ECEE department at CU Boulder. "The recent introduction of the free student version of the Electronics Desktop means we will be able to influence a larger group of students who will be the future signal integrity engineers in our electronics industry."

As a subset of the PMP-HSDE program, CU Boulder will offer certificate programs tailored to specific design skills and tools. The master's and related certificate programs will be offered through the Department of Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering (ECEE).

"The purpose of our new Master of Science PMP degree in high-speed digital engineering is to educate our students to be productive members of a signal integrity design team immediately after graduating," said Professor Melinda J. Piket-May, director of the PMP-HSDE. "Educating our students to use critical thinking skills to solve high-speed digital engineering problems incorporating the Ansys tool suite, which is used extensively in industry, will enhance a student's value to any employer."

The Ansys Electronics Desktop Student simulation package provides students with the opportunity to gain firsthand experience in high- and low-frequency electromagnetics, electromechanical and electrothermal analyses, and more, while cultivating a greater talent pool of well-trained, career-ready electronics engineers for potential employers.

"It's not often that a top-level university and simulation company team up to ensure that an academic program meets industry needs and educational standards, while incorporating expert-level use of simulation," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer at Ansys and executive sponsor of the Ansys Academic Program. "With CU Boulder as a leader in radio frequency, electromagnetic and signal integrity research and Ansys as a global leader in simulation, this makes a great match. Together we are empowering students with the confidence and know-how to tackle real-world engineering challenges after graduation and succeed as career engineers."

Currently, engineering students across more than 3,300 universities in 90 countries are developing industry-ready simulation skill sets with Ansys' products. CU Boulder will introduce the on-campus program in spring 2023 with the potential to expand access through an online option after a successful launch. Students can learn more here.

