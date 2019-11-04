ANSYS To Extend Microsoft Azure Digital Twins With Physics-Based Simulations

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) is working with Microsoft to extend Microsoft Azure Digital Twins with ANSYS ® Twin Builder™ to enable mutual customers to significantly improve operations. The collaboration will empower Microsoft's enterprise customers to more accurately predict an asset's future performance and reduce unscheduled downtime expenses — enabling users to slash product maintenance costs and speed high-quality products to market.

Industrial companies are investing millions of dollars to build, maintain and track the performance of remotely deployed Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled assets, machinery and vehicles. To maximize a product's sustainability and efficiency in the field, operators require a digital twin — a virtual prototype of a deployed asset's complete system. Operators rely on digital twin data to enhance preventive maintenance programs, pioneer next-generation business models and rapidly improve product development.

Azure Digital Twins help create comprehensive models of physical environments with full support for two-way communication to IoT and Edge devices. Through the collaboration, manufacturers that model and connect assets using Azure Digital Twins can optimize asset production and operations using ANSYS Twin Builder. By using compute integration and digital twin definition language standard, ANSYS and Microsoft make it easier for users to adopt and deploy digital twins.

"As industrial companies require comprehensive field data and actionable insights to further optimize deployed asset performance, ecosystem partners must collaborate to form business solutions," said Eric Bantegnie, vice president and general manager at ANSYS. "ANSYS Twin Builder's complementary simulation data stream augments Microsoft Azure IoT Services and greatly enhances their customers' understanding of asset performance."

Sam George, Corporate Vice President of Azure IoT at Microsoft Corp., said, "As Microsoft Azure customers adopt IoT and Digital Twins to understand their business assets in real time, many are now looking for analytics tools that help them find new insights. Collaborating with ANSYS to extend Azure Digital Twins provides our customers with an understanding of their deployed assets' performance by leveraging physics and simulation-based analytics."

