ANSYS to Join NASDAQ-100 Index

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS (Nasdaq: ANSS) will become a component of the NASDAQ-100® Index (Nasdaq: NDX) effective with the stock market open on Dec. 23, 2019. The NASDAQ-100 index is composed of the 100 largest non-financial company stocks listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

"We are honored to join this elite group of the world's most successful and dynamic companies on the NASDAQ-100 Index," said Ajei Gopal, ANSYS president and CEO. "The simulation market has incredible growth opportunities, and ANSYS' world-class ecosystem and innovative solutions ensure that we are in the best possible position to take advantage of them. This important milestone is a testament to the strength of our Pervasive Simulation strategy."

The NASDAQ-100 Index is composed of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market® and dates to January 1985 when it was launched along with the NASDAQ Financial-100 Index®, which is comprised of the 100 largest financial stocks on NASDAQ®. These indexes act as benchmarks for financial products such as options, futures, and funds. The NASDAQ-100 is evaluated each year in December, timed to coincide with the quadruple witch expiration Friday of the quarter. The full Nasdaq-100 Index lists can be found at https://www.nasdaq.com.

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries

ANSS-G

Contact Media Mary Kate Joyce 724.820.4368 marykate.joyce@ansys.com







Investors Annette N. Arribas, IRC 724.820.3700 annette.arribas@ansys.com

SOURCE ANSYS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ansys.com

