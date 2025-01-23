Ansys to Release Fourth Quarter and FY 2024 Earnings on February 19, 2025

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced today that the Company expects to release its fourth quarter and FY 2024 earnings on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, after the market closes. As previously announced, in light of the pending transaction with Synopsys, Inc. (Synopsys), Ansys has suspended quarterly earnings conference calls and no longer provides quarterly or annual guidance.

After the market closes on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, you can find the following information on the investor section of our website at https://investors.ansys.com: the earnings press release and the 10-K filing.

Additional information: Synopsys to acquire Ansys

On January 15, 2024, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Synopsys under which Synopsys will acquire Ansys. The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025, subject to satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions, including receipt of outstanding regulatory approvals. Bringing together Synopsys' pioneering semiconductor electronic design automation with Ansys' broad simulation and analysis portfolio will create a leader in silicon to systems design solutions.

About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investors          Kelsey DeBriyn
                        724.820.3927
                        [email protected]

Media              Mary Kate Joyce
                        724.820.4368
                        [email protected]

