ANSYS To Showcase Future Mobility Solutions At CES 2020

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) will showcase comprehensive simulation solutions that are accelerating the coming mobility revolution during CES 2020. ANSYS will showcase offerings that are shaping the transformation of connected, autonomous, shared and electric transportation.

From start-ups to industry giants like BMW and Volkswagen Motorsport, customers rely on ANSYS' industry-leading simulation solutions to advance product development and bring their safe and reliable products to market faster. During CES, ANSYS' booth will feature the record-shattering Volkswagen Motorsport ID.R electric race car along with autonomous, electrified and connected robots, an interactive kinetic display, interactive touch-screen demo stations and more.

Beyond the booth, ANSYS' Mobility Tour will provide attendees with interactive glimpses into the ongoing collaborations that are shaping emerging innovations in autonomy, 5G and electrification. Highlights from the ANSYS booth and Mobility Tour include:

BMW : Insight into ANSYS and BMW's collaboration involving ANSYS Autonomy. LVCC – ANSYS Booth 3310 and BMW Booth Silver 3

: Insight into ANSYS and BMW's collaboration involving ANSYS Autonomy. FLIR Systems : Demonstration of ANSYS Autonomy with a physics-based thermal camera model enabling the validation of automotive systems. LVCC ANSYS Booth 3310 and FLIR Systems Booth 8528

: Demonstration of ANSYS Autonomy with a physics-based thermal camera model enabling the validation of automotive systems. Edge Case Research – Demonstration of ANSYS SCADE Vison powered by Hologram for edge case detection in AV perception systems as part of a highway driving autonomous closed-loop demonstration. LVCC – ANSYS Booth 3310

Demonstration of ANSYS SCADE Vison powered by Hologram for edge case detection in AV perception systems as part of a highway driving autonomous closed-loop demonstration. NXP ® Semiconductors : Live demonstration showcasing ANSYS Autonomy running on the NXP BlueBox for simulating virtual miles driven, and high-fidelity physics closed-loop, open-loop, SiL & HiL simulations. LVCC – ANSYS Booth 3310

® : Live demonstration showcasing ANSYS Autonomy running on the NXP BlueBox for simulating virtual miles driven, and high-fidelity physics closed-loop, open-loop, SiL & HiL simulations. Blackberry Limited (QNX) : Demonstration of a lane departure warning system that features the digital safety workflow provided to validate the advanced driver-assistance systems features in closed-loop simulation. LVCC – QNX Booth 7515

: Demonstration of a lane departure warning system that features the digital safety workflow provided to validate the advanced driver-assistance systems features in closed-loop simulation. AEye : Demonstration of AEye iDAR™ technology using the VRXPERIENCE and SPEOS elements of ANSYS Autonomy that showcases hazard detection in a virtual world. LVCC – ANSYS Booth 3310 and AEye Booth 7538

: Demonstration of AEye iDAR™ technology using the VRXPERIENCE and SPEOS elements of ANSYS Autonomy that showcases hazard detection in a virtual world. Embotech: Motion planning demonstration combining GPS information with sensor information for predictive path planning. LVCC – ANSYS Booth 3310 and Westgate Booth 1228

"The entire transportation industry is on the cusp of the biggest revolution since the introduction of the Ford Model T and the Wright Brothers' first flight – bringing enormous challenges that can only be overcome through the use of simulation," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer, ANSYS. "ANSYS is the global simulation leader with the most trusted simulation technology on the planet. We look forward to showcasing our industry-leading solutions and partnerships during CES."

For more information visit ansys.com/ces or ANSYS Booth 3310 in the North Hall during CES.

