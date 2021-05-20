Ansys Ushers in a New Era of Online Learning with Cornell Engineering

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

New online courses offered by Cornell University in collaboration with Ansys focus on topics that help learners understand how to use Ansys Fluent in real life examples, like this simulation of compressible flow of a model airplane.

Ansys is transforming engineering curricula through a partnership with Cornell University to develop simulation courses, supplementing online learning

to develop simulation courses, supplementing online learning Cornell's SimCafe tutorials will now be accessible on the Ansys Innovation Courses platform

Ansys and Cornell University's Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering are transforming online engineering curriculum with new simulation-based online courses. The collaboration satisfies the increased demand for remote learning and brings simulation software to the forefront of teaching.

As graduating engineers and young professionals face demanding positions and high expectations in the workplace, Cornell and Ansys are arming them with access to world-class simulation education. Through this collaboration with Cornell, Ansys lowers the barrier for simulation education and equips a new era of engineers to succeed within advanced engineering teams, who increasingly leverage simulation to solve complex engineering problems.

Faculty from Cornell's College of Engineering will design and develop courses with eCornell, the university's external education unit, while Ansys provides support for the inclusion of real-world application examples and detailed technical write-ups of problem formulations, engineering assumptions, simulation approaches and results interpretation. The courses' flexible format enables participants to complete the curricula on their own timelines. Courses will be offered for both students and professionals seeking to bolster their skillsets. Additionally, Cornell has chosen the Ansys Innovation Courses platform to host their existing SimCafe tutorials. Cornell will work closely with Ansys to migrate all of their tutorials to the Innovation Courses learning structure, resulting in more than 50 new Cornell courses, adding to the more than 75 existing Ansys Innovation courses.

"Simulation is a disruptive technology that can be used to transform engineering curriculum at the university level," said Rajesh Bhaskaran, Swanson director of engineering simulation at Cornell University's Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. "As simulation becomes a standard feature of curriculum for teaching physics and applications, nearly every engineering graduate should be able to use simulation software effectively. Together with Ansys, we look forward to preparing engineers with the simulation skillset they need."

"Through our continued collaboration with Cornell University, we are helping students and professionals engineer what's ahead throughout every stage of their career," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer at Ansys. "As simulation continues to revolutionize how engineering is done, the eCornell courses, supplemented by our Ansys Innovation Courses, will ensure that participants gain the experience needed to excel in the ever-changing industry."

The Cornell courses are now open for registration. To learn more or to sign up, please visit https://ecornell.cornell.edu/certificates/engineering/fluid-dynamics-simulations-using-ansys/. Ansys Innovation Courses are available at https://courses.ansys.com/.

