ANSYS Welcomes Lynn Ledwith as Vice President of Marketing

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) is strengthening its executive team and renewing its focus on marketing initiatives by appointing Lynn Ledwith as its vice president of marketing. An accomplished and award-winning marketing veteran, Ledwith brings more than 30 years' experience leading marketing efforts for high-tech product and service organizations – from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

"With the strength of our core solutions and the industry's focus on megatrends like 5G, autonomous vehicles, electrification and smart connected products, ANSYS is well positioned for ongoing success," said Ajei Gopal, ANSYS CEO. "Lynn will help spur the next phase of our growth. With her deep background in performance marketing, digital transformation and connecting brands to their customers and partners, she's going to be an invaluable addition to ANSYS."

"I'm thrilled to join ANSYS at such a pivotal time for the company, customers and the industry," Ledwith said. "Working at ANSYS is a dream job. It combines the opportunity to work with companies tackling disruptive challenges from big-data analysis to digital twins to the internet of things, with the power of world-class pervasive simulation solutions. I'm excited about the opportunity to grow the company with an incredible group of talented people."

Prior to joining ANSYS, Ledwith was the executive vice president of global marketing, sales operations and enablement for Worldwide Clinical Trials, a top 10 global leader in helping pharmaceutical companies bring new therapies to market. She previously led Americas field marketing for business intelligence software provider Qlik Technologies, and has held marketing leadership positions at Sungard Data Systems, Siemens Healthcare and HP.

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries

ANSS-G

Contact Media Mary Kate Joyce 724.820.4368 marykate.joyce@ansys.com

Investors Annette N. Arribas, IRC 724.820.3700 annette.arribas@ansys.com

SOURCE ANSYS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ansys.com

