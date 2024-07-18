Ansys Works with Supermicro and NVIDIA to Deliver Unmatched Multiphysics Simulation with Turnkey Hardware

Getting the most out of multiphysics simulation involves integrating different types of physics solvers with a range of hardware choices, each offering unique performance benefits. However, sizing and configuring the right hardware for multiphysics simulation is a complex task that can significantly impact performance, cost, and productivity. Turnkey, customized hardware solutions with central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), interconnects, and cooling modules allow engineers to run predictively accurate simulations more efficiently.

Collaborative testing between Ansys and Supermicro discovered replicating the performance of Ansys Fluent™ and Ansys Rocky™ running on one NVIDIA GPU would require 1,500 and 480 CPU cores, respectively. Ansys Perceive EM™ running on one NVIDIA GPU achieves the same performance as 1,000,000+ CPU cores. In addition, the testing process revealed the following accelerations:

The speed-ups were achieved by introducing or replacing CPU cores and GPUs with NVIDIA technology. NVIDIA hardware used in testing included NVIDIA H100 GPUs, NVIDIA L40S GPUs, and the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip.

"The breadth and depth of the Ansys multiphysics portfolio requires a thoughtful approach to compute infrastructure with GPUs," said Vik Malyala, president & managing director, EMEA; SVP, Technology & AI, Supermicro. "We are closely working with Ansys and NVIDIA with the broadest GPU and CPU systems offering (Hyper/CloudDC, scalable GPU systems: 4U-10U, and others) to accelerate simulations, eliminate guesswork, and improve customer deployment time worldwide."

With NVIDIA technology designed with Ansys and Supermicro's energy-efficient server technology, engineers can reduce overhead costs and energy consumption by using fewer servers to do the same work.

"Supermicro provides exceptional architecture for Ansys solutions, reducing constraints on the number, size, and complexity of simulation models," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "We remain committed to working with NVIDIA to migrate our solutions currently supported on Hopper chips to Blackwell. By offering advanced, customized configurations with Blackwell and Hopper superchips, our customers' projects can truly span the full range of physics, from fluids to electronics and structures."

"The synergy between Ansys and NVIDIA is propelling us into a new era of technological innovation," said Dion Harris, director of data center product solutions at NVIDIA. "Ansys simulation solutions play a key role in the development of our cutting-edge AI superchips, while NVIDIA's accelerated data center AI and digital twin platforms empower Ansys to push the boundaries of simulation performance. Together, we're unlocking deeper insights and paving the way for groundbreaking advancements that will shape the future of engineering and AI."

