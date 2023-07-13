Ant Media delivers Ant Media Server through Google Cloud Marketplace

News provided by

Ant Media

13 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Ant Media's service gives customers the ability to use Ant Media Server on Google Cloud

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ant Media, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing customers with Ant Media Server Enterprise Edition, a powerful platform and technology enabler for real-time video streaming. It offers highly scalable solutions with ultra-low latency (WebRTC) and low latency (CMAF/HLS) video streaming capabilities, complemented by efficient operational management utilities.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

With Ant Media Server now integrated with Google Cloud, customers can take advantage of the platform's dynamic scaling capabilities. Leveraging the advanced features of Google Cloud, Ant Media Server empowers customers to effortlessly scale their streaming services, accommodating anywhere from hundreds to millions of viewers. This automated and controlled scalability ensures a seamless streaming experience for users, even during high-demand periods.

By making Ant Media Server accessible through Google Cloud Marketplace, customers gain convenient access to a comprehensive and feature-rich video streaming solution. They can leverage Ant Media Server's cutting-edge technology to deliver high-quality, low-latency streaming experiences to their audiences. The integration with Google Cloud empowers customers with enhanced scalability, reliability, and performance, enabling them to meet the growing demands of their viewers.

Ahmet Oguz Mermerkaya, CEO, Ant Media said, "There is great enthusiasm surrounding the company's inclusion on Google Cloud Marketplace. This allows customers from all corners of the globe to effortlessly discover, purchase, and implement Ant Media Server. The product, known for its reliability and performance, has been optimized to seamlessly operate on Google Cloud, harnessing its dynamic scalability features."

"We are pleased to include Ant Media within our growing Google Cloud Marketplace ecosystem," says Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "Customers can now quickly deploy Ant Media Server on Google Cloud's trusted global infrastructure to deliver high-quality, low-latency video streaming experiences to their audiences."

Learn more about Ant Media Server Enterprise Edition at its page in the Google Cloud Marketplace.

About Ant Media

With its establishment in 2017, Ant Media has emerged as a prominent provider of cutting-edge real-time streaming media solutions and products to a global customer base. Ant Media Server, the flagship offering, is deployed on a remarkable network of over 7,000 servers spanning across 120 countries, showcasing its widespread adoption and reach.

For more information, press only:
Alper Kiziltoprak, Ant Media, (+44) 121 318 8778, [email protected]

SOURCE Ant Media

