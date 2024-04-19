Anta Kids joins hands with teenagers to launch running events in five cities, showcasing the essence of Chinese culture

XIAMEN, China, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China has always been famous for its vast territory and abundant resources with diverse cultures. All new-age Chinese teenagers aspire to see China's beautiful mountains and rivers someday, and enjoy the diversity of human cultures. On April 13th, with the theme of "Everything is Ready for Running", Anta Kids, together with its Running Counsellor Lu Yi (a famous Chinese male actor, known for portraying the military counsellor Zhuge Liang in the TV series "The Three Kingdoms"), organized an unparalleled running feast in 5 cities for the teenagers, leading them to appreciate the essence of Chinese culture in a more professional and energetic manner, and boosting them to realize their dreams.

"Who wakes first to realize it is a great dream, I know what my life has been. Sleep fills the spring days in a thatched hut, the day growing late outside my window. " At the main venue of the event in Chibi, Hubei Province, the dream of the Three Kingdoms as well as the dream of heroes, which has been sleeping for thousands of years, was instantly ignited with Lu Yi's passionate recitation of ancient poems on the stage.

Chibi, the site of the famous Battle of Chibi, is also the only ancient battlefield in China that still exists in its original form. When the majestic antique city gates slowly opened and the soldiers dressed in golden uniforms lined up with battle flags, all the teenagers who participated in the event felt the powerful style of Chibi, which still inspires their hearts through the past and present.

Guided by Lu Yi, the two teams of teenagers were transformed into heroes of the Three Kingdoms and engaged in a unique relay running competition in the "battlefield".

The teenagers were required to complete the treadmill relay run, drumming run, archery run, flag grabbing run and other challenges within one hour. Lu Yi controlled the whole process and interacted with the teenagers in depth, and even provided the teenagers with some great tips to help them complete the exciting and interesting running tasks. In the warm sunshine and breeze, the teenagers enjoyed running to feel the charm of sports and the historical atmosphere.

Combined with the local culture, running events were also launched in the four venues in Weishan, Hangzhou, Quanzhou and Jiaxing. In the ancient city of Weishan, the teenagers ran in the ancient alleys in search of the Nanzhao scrolls, to appreciate the mystery of the ancient city; in Hangzhou Bamboo Sea, teenagers shuttled in the bamboo forest, reproducing the famous scene in the movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; Quanzhou venue highlighted the charm of the Nanyin music, and the wonderful pipa music brought endless reverie for running. Finally, at the Jiaxing venue, the teenagers ran towards the huge white windmill under the blue sky, immersing themselves in the beautiful scenery.

Anta Kids always advocates learning from traditional culture and gaining power through sports. The event with the theme of "Everything is Ready for Running" integrates running with history and culture into the growth of children, making them fall in love with running and even sports through the charm of history and culture, aiming to have a positive impact on their healthy growth.

As the first sports brand in China to get involved in the children's field, Anta Kids continues to lead children's sportswear industry in China. Relying on the strong scientific and technological R&D and product design capabilities of Anta Group, it continues to innovate, develop and design footwear and apparel products suitable for Chinese children's professional sports and daily sports, serving as the escort for the healthy growth of the new generation of children.

