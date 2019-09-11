anta kids Playmaker debuts at New York Fashion Week

anta kids presented three collections: Playmaker x Origins, Playmaker x Energy, and Playmaker x Glory at the show. Headlining its new Sporty Techwear design, the collections combined elements inspired by the Olympics, latest design technology as well as the natural confidence and energy exuded in children. Once again, cementing anta kids trendsetting position in children's wear. This is also the first time for global fashion brand Opening Ceremony to collaborate with a leading children's wear brand from China, featuring designs that fused athleisure with Olympic spirit in "Playmaker x Origins" collection.

Celebrities including actor Jordan Chan and actress Cherrie Ying, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Coco Rocha also appeared at the anta kids show.

Inspired by the Olympics, the set for anta kids show creatively combined medal podium with fashion runway, in line with the collections that were showcased fusing sports, latest fashion trends, and a sense of playfulness. anta kids presented an interactive show that took the guests back to their childhood. The show culminated with supermodel Coco Rocha walking the show with her daughter and leading the other children for the finale.

Rising Playmakers wow New York Fashion Week

anta kids believes that when given the stage, children can become champions. For the show, the brand presented an international stage for global rising playmakers to unleash their power of play: 12-year-old international street dance champion, Fu Tianzong opened the show together with Bboy Quikster, the champion from Kids Breaking League season one, with their dance battle; five-year-old Hawkeye Huey, the youngest photographer from National Geographic, covered the event through his lense; young Instagram influencer with 3 million followers, Ella Gross walked in the show; the famous little "princess", Xia Tian from reality show Where are you going? Dad, runner Rudolph "Blaze" Ingram and the youngest fashion designer, Haileigh Vasquez all appeared at the show.

Sporty Techwear Style evolves the power of play at NYFW

All of anta kids' product lines featured at the 2020 New York Fashion Week show centered on techwear with elements inspired by the Olympics. With the three collections Playmaker x Origins, Playmaker x Energy, and Playmaker x Glory, anta kids highlighted the vigorous, dynamic nature of children and captured the growing trend in children's sportswear. In collaboration with the global fashion brand Opening Ceremony, these three collections are blazing new paths in kid's wear.

Playmaker x Origins: For its feature collection of the show, anta kids collaborated with fashion brand Opening Ceremony, whose name was inspired by the Olympic Games. Throughout the collection, classic Olympic symbols such as the olive branch representing peace, the Olympic torch, and the number 1984 representing the year China won its first Olympic gold medal, are all used to capture the bold fusion of children's sportswear and street fashion.

Playmaker x Energy: Combining technological, futuristic, and luminous elements, this collection uses cutting-edge fabric such as luminescent fiber and highly reflective material such as fiber optics and OLED to create forward-thinking designs. The collection signified a bold endeavor in design for anta kids, delivering a style that brings the present together with the unlimited possibilites of the future.

Playmaker x Glory: Inspired by the Chinese Olympic team uniform, this collection is designed to reflect children's desires and plays with design elements such as silhouettes and layering. Integrating a kid's free spirit with fashion and the glory of the Olympics, this collection fully embodies the Playmakers of anta kids.

Using technology to create innovative products

The footwear worn during the show also made quite a sensation, with two pairs particularly standing out. One of them was the X-evolution, which is equipped with Anta's upgraded A-FlllX technology and a smart chip unit. When someone slips on the shoes, a pressure sensor at the heel initiates the A-FIIIX system, which tightens the shoes until both feet are comfortably secured. The second was the Energy Capsule, which was the first time Anta used this core technology in their children's footwear line. In addition, shoes such as Star Catcher and Multi Hue A-Jelly showed anta kids' deep understanding of the intersection of fashion and technology, providing children with a unique and innovative footwear experience.

"Since the founding of anta kids 11 years ago, we have worked hard to position it as the leading children's sportswear brand in China," said Lin Xianghua, CEO of anta kids. "Our goal is to transform anta kids into a truly international brand within the next decade. Being at New York Fashion Week not only gives us a chance to learn from international brands and designers, but also lets us show off a Chinese children's sportswear brand to the world, and create awareness among a global audience that Chinese sportswear can be international and trendy."

anta kids continues to encourage children to be who they are and keep on playing. The brand is committed to keep exploring new trends in sports and fashion for children's wear while continuing to encourage rising playmakers to unleash their power of play and ascend to the global stage.

About anta kids

Launched in 2008, anta kids is the subsidiary brand of ANTA Group and is the leading children's sports culture brand in China. anta kids' products include professional sports series, fashion sportswear series and baby wear series. In recent years, the brand has cooperated with international IP such as Marvel, Frozen, Hello Kitty and TOKIDOKI to adapted to the domestic consumption upgrading trend, thus further becoming the trend-setter of children's wear industry. With the brand advocate of "Play Makes Your Day", anta kids encourages every child to play happily, helps parents to develop children's potential and inspires them to create their own future, which is well received by young parents.

SOURCE anta kids