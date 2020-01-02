Antabio Awarded $4.4 Million From CARB-X for the Further Development of its New Treatment for Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infections in Cystic Fibrosis Patients

TOULOUSE, France, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antabio SAS, the biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a broad pipeline of antibacterial treatments against life threatening WHO critical priority pathogens, announces today that it has been awarded up to $4.4 million in a second tranche funding from CARB-X, the global non-profit partnership dedicated to tackling the global rising threat of drug-resistant bacteria. The funding is to support the development of Antabio's novel small molecule candidate for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in Cystic Fibrosis (CF) patients.

This new tranche, part of a CARB-X award announced in July 2017, will be used to advance Antabio's Pseudomonas Elastase Inhibitor (PEi) program up to completion of non-GLP preclinical studies. The additional funding recognizes Antabio's successful completion of project milestones during the first contractual period leading to the identification of a preclinical candidate.

Antabio's innovative PEi program seeks to develop an inhaled product to be used as an adjunct to existing therapy and which will aim to reduce the severity of P. aeruginosa disease and enhance pathogen clearance by targeting the LasB elastase, a key virulence determinant that contributes to tissue damage and inflammation in infected CF lungs. Antabio believes the PEi product, with its novel target and groundbreaking mechanism of action, has the potential to significantly enhance the effectiveness of existing treatments for CF patients.

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a genetic condition leading to long-term infections and progressive lung damage. The majority (>80%) of adult CF patients have acute and chronic infections caused by the bacterium P. aeruginosa, which has adapted to resist immune clearance and conventional antibiotics, leading to treatment failure, chronic infection and recurrent acute exacerbations. P. aeruginosa is one of the most critical pathogens urgently requiring alternative treatment strategies, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Marc Lemonnier, Antabio's CEO, commented, "We are very pleased by CARB-X's continued financial support for our program focused on the development of our novel Pseudomonas elastase inhibitors. We believe that this program has the potential to deliver new molecules that will enhance the effects of the current antibiotics and improve the treatment of infections in CF patients. Antabio is committed to developing new truly innovative treatment options that can address the growing global issue of antimicrobial resistance and which can deliver potentially significant life-saving clinical benefits to patients."

"CARB-X funds the best science and most promising research projects around the world to address drug resistance," said Erin Duffy, CARB-X's Chief of R&D. "CARB-X's pipeline, which includes Antabio's novel PEi approach to AMR, continues to expand with innovative antibiotics and prevention approaches. Our milestone-based funding is designed to recognize success in the progression of highly innovative programs, like those pursuing the urgently needed treatment of severe Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections. Congratulations to Antabio on the progress achieved to-date."

About ANTABIO

Antabio is a private biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibacterial resistance-breakers to treat drug-resistant infections in areas of highest unmet medical need. Antabio is developing a portfolio of three programs which address WHO critical priority pathogens, and which are eligible for QIDP and streamlined development:

MBLi Program. Phase 1 ready novel metallo ß-lactamase (MBL) inhibitor (ANT2681) to be combined with meropenem for the treatment of MBL-producing carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), e.g. NDM strains, which are particularly prevalent throughout China and the Asia Pacific region and for which no inhibitors are currently available. Assigned QIDP status by FDA.

SBLi Program. Preclinical best-in-class DBO serine ß -lactamase (SBL) inhibitor (ANT3310) to be combined with meropenem for the treatment of KPC- and OXA-producing CRE as well as carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB), which are widespread globally and for which better broad-spectrum inhibitors are required.

PEi Program. CARB-X funded program to develop an inhibitor of Pseudomonas aeruginosa elastase virulence factor to be used as an adjunct to current treatments to limit the damage and enhance clearance of Pseudomonas lung infections in Cystic Fibrosis patients.

Antabio intends to work with partners to fully capitalize on the multiple value creating opportunities offered by its broad and innovative programs.

Antabio is led by an international team of experts focused on understanding and resolving the most urgent unmet medical needs in antimicrobial resistance.

Antabio is backed by Omnes Capital, BNP Paribas Développement, Turenne Capital, iXO Private Equity, IRDI SORIDEC Gestion, Galia Gestion and Antabio's historical investor and former President of OM Pharma Christophe Ricard. Antabio has raised a total of €35.6 million to-date.

For more information visit our website www.antabio.com

About CARB-X

Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) is a global non-profit partnership dedicated to accelerating early development antibacterial R&D to address the rising global threat of drug-resistant bacteria. CARB-X is led by Boston University and funding is provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in the US Department of Health and Human Services , the Wellcome Trust, Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), the UK Department of Health and Social Care's Global Antimicrobial Resistance Innovation Fund (GAMRIF), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and with in-kind support from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). A non-profit partnership, CARB-X is investing up to $500 million from 2016-2021 to support innovative antibiotics and other therapeutics, vaccines, and rapid diagnostics that address drug-resistant bacteria. carb-x.org/.

This research is supported by the Cooperative Agreement Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by award from Wellcome Trust and Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Wellcome Trust, or other CARB-X funders.

Antabio

Carine Bonnet-Danaire, Press contact

Tel : +33-5-31-47-18-57

press@antabio.com



Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Nathaniel Dahan

Tel: +44-20-7638-9571

antabio@citigatedewerogerson.com

SOURCE Antabio