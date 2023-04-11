Antacids Market size to grow at a CAGR of 3.37% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the rising geriatric population - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The antacids market size is forecasted to increase by USD 712.45 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.37%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising geriatric population, poor lifestyle patterns, and increasing use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report.

Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antacids Market 2022-2026

The global antacids market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to lifestyle factors, coupled with the overuse of medication and dietary supplements. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advance Pharmaceutical Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Bayer AG, Cardinal Health Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Humco Holding Group Inc., iNova Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson, Neogen Corp., Novartis AG, NuCare Laboratories India, Pfizer Inc., Pharmaceutical Associates Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United Natural Foods Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Vendor Offerings -

AmerisourceBergen Corp. - The company offers antacids that have a naturally made water-dissolving formula to cure acidity and heartburn, under the brand name American Health Packaging.

Bayer AG - The company offers antacids that help neutralize excess stomach acids, offering fast, effective relief from indigestion and heartburn, under the brand name Rennie.

Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers antacids that give relief from heartburn, sour stomach, and acid indigestion and alleviate or relieve the symptoms of gas, under the brand name Cardinal Health.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

This antacids market research report extensively covers antacids market segmentation by type (non-symmetric antacids and symmetric antacids) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the non-systemic antacid segment will be significant during the forecast period. The non-systemic antacids segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. This is due to the better efficacy demonstrated when used in combination. Additionally, the drugs used as combination therapies minimize the adverse effects and effectively treat GERD and acid reflux. These combinations are usually used as fast- and slow-acting pharmaceutical ingredients. For instance, magnesium hydroxide, which is a fast-acting ingredient, is typically used with aluminum hydroxide, which is a slow-acting ingredient.

Antacids Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The rising geriatric population is notably driving the antacids market growth during the forecast period.

The sphincter in the lower esophagus tends to relax with age, allowing acid to reflux or flow backward, causing heartburn. It can also be caused by GERD. Age is directly related to the increase in various disorders, which includes GERD.

Moreover, advances in healthcare and advanced treatment options for various diseases increase the average life expectancy of people. For example, as per the US census bureau, in 2015, there were approximately 617 million people aged 65 years and above, and the number is expected to reach 1,566 million by 2050.

According to the data collected by the World Bank and the NIH, the percentage of the aging population is expected to grow from 8.48% in 2016 to approximately 17% by 2050.

Hence, such factors are expected to drive the antacids market growth in the forecast period.

Major Trends:

The growing e-commerce market is one of the key antacids market trends.

The global antacids market is witnessing a growing trend of online transactions, as the market is dominated by OTC drugs that require no prescription.

The growth can be attributed to the increased popularity of e-commerce retailing and retailers' efforts on improving the online shopping experience through better online education and targeted marketing.

The strong viability of e-commerce channels is expected to further stimulate the sales of antacids.

Furthermore, online retailers offer free access to various online offers. For instance, Amazon offers the option of different billing and shipping addresses.

Hence, it is observed that online facilities encourage consumers to buy medicines online, thereby stimulating market growth.

Key Challenges:

A key challenge hampering the global antacids market growth is the adverse effect of prolonged use of antacids.

Many antacids such as Maalox, Mylanta, Rolaids, and TUMS contain calcium, when taken in high doses, can expose patients to a risk of calcium overdose. This leads to adverse effects such as nausea, kidney stones, and swelling of the feet.

Antacids consisting of aluminum hydroxide may cause constipation, aluminum intoxication, osteocalcin, and hypophosphatemia.

Moreover, the availability of OTC antacids and their combined use with other medications may result in drug-drug interactions and have serious side effects. For instance, antacids, when taken with acidic drugs such as digoxin or chlorpromazine, may result in drug absorption. Due to this, the concentration of the drug in the blood becomes low, which further reduces the efficacy of the drug.

Hence, the adverse effects of antacids may impede the growth of the antacids market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Antacids Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the antacids market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the antacids market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the antacids market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the antacids market vendors

Antacids Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 712.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advance Pharmaceutical Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Bayer AG, Cardinal Health Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Humco Holding Group Inc., iNova Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson, Neogen Corp., Novartis AG, NuCare Laboratories India, Pfizer Inc., Pharmaceutical Associates Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United Natural Foods Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

