Antacids Market Size to Grow by USD 712.45 Million | 41% of the market growth will originate from North America| Technavio

Jun 24, 2022, 05:10 ET
Antacids market will have AmerisourceBergen Corp., Bayer AG, and Cardinal Health Inc. as major participants
NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Antacids Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report also predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 712.45 million from 2021 to 2026. The antacids market will witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population is one of the key factors influencing the market growth. In addition, growing e-commerce market is one of the key antacids market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, one of the key challenges to the global antacids market growth is the adverse effect of prolonged use of antacids.
Antacids Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 712.45 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.11
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Advance Pharmaceutical Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Bayer AG, Cardinal Health Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Humco Holding Group Inc., iNova Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson, Neogen Corp., Novartis AG, NuCare Laboratories India, Pfizer Inc., Pharmaceutical Associates Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United Natural Foods Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., and The Procter and Gamble Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Top 5 Vendor Analysis of Antacids Market
The company offers various products including pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies, and relates equipment and services to various healthcare providers. The company offers antacids that is a naturally made water dissolving formula to cure acidity and heartburn, under the brand name of American Health Packaging.
The company offers antacids that help neutralize excess stomach acids, offering fast, effective relief from indigestion and heartburn, under the brand name of Rennie.
The company offers antacids that give relief of heartburn, sour stomach, acid indigestion and to alleviate or relieve the symptoms of gas, under the brand name of Cardinal Health.
The company offers antacids that can treate symptoms of heartburn and gastric discomfort, under the brand name of GSK.
The company offers products such as active pharmaceutical ingredients, drug delivery vehicles, hormone concentrates and over-the-counter medicines. The company offers antacids that deliver clinically proven heartburn relief, under the brand name of Humco.
Antacids Market Segment Highlights
- Type
- Non-symmetric Antacids: The non-systemic antacids segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the coming years owing to better efficacy demonstrated when used in combination. In addition, the drugs used as combination therapies minimize the adverse effects and effectively treat GERD and acid reflux.
- Symmetric Antacids
- Geography
- North America: 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for antacids in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW. The high prevalence of GERD for which antacids are predominantly used, the increasing preference for OTC medications, and the practice of self-medication among the population will fuel the antacids market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
