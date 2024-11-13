Antacids Market to Grow by USD 692.3 Million (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Geriatric Population, AI-Powered Report Explores Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global antacids market size is estimated to grow by USD 692.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% during the forecast period. Rising geriatric population is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing e-commerce market. However, adverse effect of prolonged use of antacids poses a challenge.Key market players include Advance Pharmaceutical Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Bayer AG, Cardinal Health Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Humco Holding Group Inc., inovapharma.com, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Neogen Corp., Novartis AG, NuCare Laboratories India, Pfizer Inc., Pharmaceutical Associates Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., United Natural Foods Inc., and WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp..

Antacids Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 692.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Germany, Canada, UK, and Brazil Key companies profiled Advance Pharmaceutical Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Bayer AG, Cardinal Health Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Humco Holding Group Inc., inovapharma.com, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Neogen Corp., Novartis AG, NuCare Laboratories India, Pfizer Inc., Pharmaceutical Associates Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., United Natural Foods Inc., and WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp.

Market Driver

The antacids market is experiencing a significant growth in online sales due to the convenience and ease of purchasing over-the-counter (OTC) medications without a prescription. Consumers find it convenient to shop online for antacids as they do not require extensive product knowledge. E-commerce retailers have enhanced the shopping experience by providing better online education and targeted marketing, increasing consumer comfort. Several organizations are entering this market, fueling growth. Online retailers offer various incentives, such as free shipping and multiple billing and shipping addresses, making it easier for consumers to send medication to different locations. These online facilities encourage consumers to buy antacids online, thereby boosting market growth.

The antacids market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of gastric diseases such as ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Over-the-counter (OTC) antacids remain popular for providing quick relief from heartburn symptoms, including pain and inflammation. New antacids and medical agents, such as calcium carbonate and aluminum hydroxide, offer dual-action relief for acid reducer and constipation or diarrhea. The geriatric population is a key consumer group due to age-related acidity problems and potential complications like oesophageal cancer and Barrett's esophagus. However, concerns around long-term use of antacids, including aluminum poisoning, rebound hyperacidity, and kidney problems, necessitate careful consideration and monitoring. Proton pump inhibitors and H2 blockers are alternative treatments for severe conditions. The healthcare infrastructure, including healthcare facilities and retail pharmacies, plays a crucial role in the market's growth. Other gastrointestinal disorders, such as milk-alkali syndrome and osteomalacia, also contribute to the demand for antacids. Absorption issues and side effects of acid-reducing medications necessitate ongoing research and development of new antacid products. The market for artificial tears, which can help alleviate symptoms of acid reflux in the eyes, may also experience growth due to the overlap in consumer demographics.

Market Challenges

Antacids are commonly used to neutralize excess stomach acid. Some popular antacids, such as Maalox, Mylanta, Rolaids, and TUMS, contain calcium. Consuming high doses or prolonged use of these antacids can lead to calcium overdose, resulting in adverse effects like nausea, vomiting, mood fluctuations, kidney stones, gas or belching, swelling of the feet and ankles, and laxative effect. Antacids may also cause conditions like milk-alkali syndrome, leading to metabolic alkalosis and rebound acidity. Aluminum hydroxide-based antacids can cause constipation, aluminum intoxication, osteocalcin, and hypophosphatemia. Magnesium-containing antacids have a laxative effect, potentially leading to diarrhea. In patients with kidney failure, high magnesium deposits can create complications. The over-the-counter availability and combined use of antacids with other medications can result in drug-drug interactions and serious side effects, such as reduced drug efficacy and alkalosis. Antacids can interfere with the functioning of other drugs, potentially hampering market growth.

The antacids market in the pharmaceutical sector faces several challenges. Peptic ulcers and digestive disorders, including acidity and digestion problems, are common health issues leading to high demand for over-the-counter antacids. Stress, smoking, alcohol consumption, and obesity are significant factors contributing to these disorders. General practitioners and gastroenterologists often prescribe antacids for symptomatic disorders, while esophageal cancer treatment may include antacids as part of the therapy. Antacids come in various forms, including injectables, tablets, liquids, mouth-melting, micro granules, and chewable tablets. Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium, and Aluminium antacids are popular choices. The market includes hospitals, homecare, specialty centers, hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy channels. E-commerce and online retail channels have gained popularity, leading to increased antacid consumption. However, dose-dependent rebound hyperacidity is a concern, necessitating careful usage and monitoring. Herbal ingredients are also being explored as alternatives.

Segment Overview

This antacids market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Non-symmetric antacids

1.2 Symmetric antacids Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 Asia

2.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Non-symmetric antacids- Non-systemic antacids, also known as non-absorbable antacids, are widely used for treating various acid refluxes, including GERD and peptic ulcers. These compounds are insoluble and not absorbed systemically. Aluminum-containing antacids, such as aluminum hydroxide and aluminum phosphate, are one type of non-systemic antacids. Calcium-containing antacids, including calcium carbonate and tribasic calcium phosphate, and magnesium-containing antacids, like magnesium carbonate, magnesium citrate, magnesium hydroxide, magnesium oxide, and magnesium phosphate, are other types. The benefits of non-systemic antacids increase when used in combination, as they demonstrate better efficacy than a single agent. For instance, magnesium hydroxide, a fast-acting ingredient, is often used with aluminum hydroxide, a slow-acting ingredient, to provide both immediate and sustained relief. Established pharmaceutical companies like Novartis and Sanofi dominate the market with blockbuster drugs like Maalox and Rolaids. The non-systemic antacids segment is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period due to their improved efficacy when used in combination and their ability to minimize adverse effects, thereby increasing patient adherence.

Research Analysis

Antacids are over-the-counter digestive products commonly used to provide quick relief from heartburn, indigestion, and other acidity problems. They come in various forms, including sodium, calcium, magnesium, and aluminum antacids, available as tablets or liquids for oral use. Sodium antacids neutralize stomach acid, while calcium antacids also provide calcium supplementation. Magnesium antacids help absorb excess stomach acid, and aluminum antacids form a protective coating in the stomach. Gastrointestinal disorders, such as peptic ulcers, digestive disorders, and oesophageal cancer, can lead to increased acidity and the use of antacids. The geriatric population, who are more prone to acidity problems due to age-related factors, also frequently use antacids. Factors like stress, smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, and certain medications can contribute to acidity issues, making antacids a common remedy. However, long-term use of antacids, especially aluminum-containing antacids, can lead to side effects like rebound hyperacidity and milk-alkali syndrome. Proton pump inhibitors are an alternative treatment for persistent acidity issues. Antacids are widely used to manage acidity problems, providing quick relief for those suffering from heartburn, indigestion, and other gastrointestinal disorders. They are easily accessible over-the-counter and can be taken as tablets or liquids for oral use. While effective, long-term use should be monitored, as some antacids can have side effects. Factors like stress, smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, and certain medications can contribute to acidity issues, making antacids a common remedy. However, for persistent acidity problems, proton pump inhibitors may be a more effective and long-term solution.

Market Research Overview

Antacids are over-the-counter (OTC) digestive products designed to neutralize stomach acid and provide relief from heartburn, indigestion, and other gastric diseases. These medications come in various forms, including tablets and liquids, and contain active ingredients such as Sodium Antacids, Calcium Antacids, Magnesium Antacids, and Aluminium Antacids. They work by increasing the pH level in the stomach, reducing pain and inflammation associated with conditions like GERD, acid reflux, and peptic ulcers. Antacids are used in various healthcare facilities, including hospitals, homecare, specialty centers, and hospital pharmacies, as well as retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. They are also used to treat other gastrointestinal disorders, such as gastric ulcers, ingestion, and constipation or diarrhea, and are commonly used by the geriatric population and those with acidity problems. New drugs and medical agents, such as proton pump inhibitors and H2 blockers, are also used to treat more severe conditions, such as oesophageal cancer, Barrett's esophagus, and milk-alkali syndrome. However, long-term use of antacids and acid-reducing medications can lead to dose-dependent rebound hyperacidity, aluminum hydroxide toxicity, and other side effects, such as aluminum poisoning, osteomalacia, and hypophosphatemia. Antacids are also used to treat symptoms of acid reflux, such as heartburn symptoms, and are commonly used to relieve symptoms of stress, smoking, alcohol consumption, and obesity. Antacid consumption has been linked to an increased risk of esophageal cancer and other health issues, and it is essential to use these medications as directed and consult with healthcare professionals for proper dosage and usage instructions. The antacids market is a significant segment of the pharmaceutical sector, with various players offering injectables, OTC antacids, and other forms of antacid products. The market is also influenced by e-commerce and online retail channels, which offer convenience and accessibility to consumers. The demand for antacids is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal issues and the aging population.

