Antag Therapeutics appoints Dr. Christine T. Fischette to its Board of Directors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 15 , 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antag Therapeutics ApS, a privately-held biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for dietary-related diseases with obesity as its prime focus, announced today the appointment of Dr. Christine Fischette to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Fischette has over 30 years of pharmaceutical experience, having held strategic and operational roles within research, drug development, commercialization and business development at Hoffman-LaRoche, Pfizer and Novartis. During Dr. Fischette's time at Novartis, she identified, negotiated and executed multiple deals involving various deal structures, including asset acquisitions, with US, European, Japanese and Indian pharma companies. Prior to this, Dr. Fischette was Head of Pfizer's US commercial arm for diabetes having worked across preclinical development, INDs, late-stage development/NDAs, medical marketing, business development. Under her leadership, she orchestrated Pfizer's successful drug development program and market launch of the anti-diabetes drug Glucotrol XL [glipizide once daily] resulting in commercial peak sales of $350m.

Kirsten Drejer, Chairman of Antag Therapeutics, commented: "I would like to welcome Christine, a seasoned and highly respected industry leader, to the Board of Directors. Her proven track record and experience within the pharmaceutical industry and in particular diabetes will be invaluable as Antag Therapeutics' programs advance toward the clinic."

Alexander Hovard Sparre-Ulrich, CEO of Antag Therapeutics, commented: "I am pleased to have Christine join our Board of Directors. She has an impressive track record and her competencies within research, development and commercialization will be of great value to us moving forward."

Christine Fischette added: "I am delighted to join the Board of Antag Therapeutics where such novel, proprietary therapeutics are being developed in a cutting area of research in obesity. I look forward to working with the Board and Management Team to continue to develop the strategy of propelling the company forward, and to accelerate the development of its assets in order to bring much needed novel alternatives to patients suffering from metabolic diseases, especially obesity and diabetes."

Dr. Fischette has served on multiple private company Business/Scientific Advisory Boards for therapeutics and devices. Over the last 10 years Dr. Fischette has served as Executive Director/Senior Advisor at the boutique biopharma investment banks Torreya Partners and Griffin Securities, closing business development deals across multiple therapeutic areas, including metabolic indications, as well as advising large and small pharma/biotechs on strategic initiatives.

She has authored more than 50 publications in peer-reviewed journals during and after her R&D tenure in the pharmaceutical industry, and while conducting academic research at Rockefeller University. Dr. Fischette received a B.A. in Biology Education from Rutgers University and a Ph.D. in Physiology from Rutgers Biomedical Health Sciences, formerly known as the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.

About Antag Therapeutics

Antag Therapeutics is based on years of collaborative research from the University of Copenhagen with the focus on novel treatments for dietary-related metabolic diseases. The research teams of professor Mette Rosenkilde and Professor Jens Juul Holst have discovered a naturally occurring peptide that has been investigated in several human studies. Our drugs are based on a novel, effective, and naturally occurring antagonist that modulates the body's energy balance.

https://www.antagtherapeutics.com/

SOURCE Antag Therapeutics