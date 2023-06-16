Antaisolar Launches SolarAid - Next-generation Solar Roof Designing Platform at Intersolar Europe 2023

News provided by

Antaisolar

16 Jun, 2023, 04:03 ET

MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaisolar, the leading supplier of the whole industry chain of PV mounting systems, has officially announced the release of its next-generation solar roof designing platform - SolarAid, dedicated to simplifying the design and quoting process of rooftop PV projects for both end-users and distributors at Intersolar Europe 2023.

Rooftop PV installations are quickly becoming an increasingly popular solution for homeowners worldwide. The pitched roof of the house or the sheet metal roof of a warehouse requires a suitable design system for the safe and efficient installation of PV projects. Antaisolar committed to providing professional and innovative PV mounting solutions, releasing SolarAid is our key to meeting this growing need of marketing.

SolarAid is an intelligent user-driven solar roof designing platform that simplifies the design and quoting process for rooftop PV projects. It breaks through the traditional consulting mode, owners and installers do not need interminable communication. By submitting project information, this online platform can output a professional plan and provide installation guide, meet almost any needs of rooftop PV installation projects.

  • Simple: five steps, promote Up to X15 faster than traditional procedure

Through five simple steps, including determining location, confirming environment, sketching the roof, selecting product and output the final format, users can easily obtain a customized design, improve efficiency up to 15 times faster than traditional procedures.

  • Intelligent: PV module alignment algorithm, saves users from the difficulty of choosing

SolarAid innovatively adopts the PV module alignment algorithm. By inputing their location and describing the roof status, the system will automatically match the most suitable PV solution based on the geographical location and high-definition satellite images, intelligently recommend brands and products, saving users from the difficulty of choosing.

  • Professional: Powerful database, supports professionalism of solutions

SolarAid has a powerful built-in database, contains abundant construction standards, wind & snow pressure data, rich and accurate component information for most regions. SolarAids also has strength verification and correction guidance, through comprehensive analysis of data, ensuring the professionalism of project design for customers to place orders from distributors directly.

  • User-friendly: Sketching ideal solar roof based on real scenarios

SolarAid has illustration and operation guidance to make product selection more intuitive and lucid for users.

Even beginners of PV products can easily understand and operate SolarAid, sketch their ideal solar roof based on real scenarios.

Learn more about SolarAid: https://www.antaisolar.com/introducing-solaraid-redefining-solar-roof-design_n230

