Antaisolar Showcases Full-Scenario Solutions at PV EXPO

TOKYO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Feburary 28, 2024, Antaisolar, the expert in digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions, showcased its innovative solutions at PV EXPO, including ground-fixed brackets, roof clamps, and solar carports. Antaisolar has been deeply cultivating Japanese market for years, providing customized full-scenario solutions, standardized design and cost reduction services according to the product characteristics of the Japanese market, to meet the needs of the Japanese market in the Non-FIT era.

The 1:1 ratio Π-shaped solar carport is the focal point of this expo. Compared to traditional solar carports, Π-shaped solar carport adopts simple and generous design style, featuring only four stand column, makes it fine transparence, light weight and flexible construction. This product not only enhances user convenience but also facilitates easy installation and maintenance, making it an ideal solution to promote the symbiosis between people and nature using renewable energy.

Furthermore, Antaisolar also showcased galvanized aluminum-magnesium brackets for the first time. Tailored for Japan's Non-FIT policy challenges, these brackets offer superior corrosion resistance and easy installation, providing a cost-effective solution for ground brackets in the Non-FIT era.

During the expo, Antaisolar, Sungrow, and JA Solar jointly held a customer appreciation dinner. Under the theme "Towards a green world", the dinner aims to acknowledge the long-standing support of partners in Japan. Jasmine Huang, President of Antaisolar, and Hannah Chen, Vice president of Antaisolar attended the event, during the dinner, Hannah Chen expressed sincere gratitude to the all the attendees: "Antaisolar has been present in the Japanese market for 12 years, winning the top market share in Japan for 10 years. By the end of 2023, our cumulative shipments in Japan had reached 7.3GW. In the future, we will continue providing renewable energy solutions and contributing to Japan's decarbonization efforts."

Antaisolar, expert in digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions, has achieved a cumulative global shipment of 33.2GW by the end of 2023, covering over 80 markets worldwide, securing the leading position in the Japanese market, Australia distribution market, Chile distributed market, Mexico, Southeast Asia and other markets. With 18 years of continuous dedication, Antaisolar has always been committed to "Raise a Green World", providing professional strength and innovative capabilities to offer comprehensive products and solutions, including photovoltaic fixed brackets, tracking brackets, and more, to assist in achieving a zero-carbon future.

