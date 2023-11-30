Antarctica Advisors Acts as Exclusive Investment Banking Advisor to Baja Aqua-Farms in its Sale to Conti, Sam Zell, Organización Cultiba, and Castle Harlan Inc.

Antarctica Advisors

30 Nov, 2023, 12:09 ET

BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antarctica Advisors International Corp, the leading cross-border Seafood Industry-focused M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Mexico's Baja Aqua-Farms ("Baja" or the "Company"), one of the largest vertically-integrated Bluefin tuna ranchers in the world, in its sale to a world-class investment consortium formed by Paul Fribourg's Continental Grain Company ("Conti"), Sam Zell's EGI, Mexico's Organizacion Cultiba, and Castle Harlan.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Baja California, Mexico, Baja Aqua-Farms (www.BajaAquaFarms.com) is located on the Pacific Ocean, in the pristine waters of Baja California. The Company produces fresh top-quality Bluefin Tuna, which is sought out by top chefs and supermarket chains in the US, Japan and around the globe.

The Antarctica Advisors specialized Seafood Team provided the Company with full-fledged M&A advisory services, marketing the opportunity, identifying the investor group and structuring and negotiating the transaction. Our international team worked closely with management and shareholders to bring this highly complex cross-border transaction to a successful completion.

Conti, EGI and Castle Halan are multi-billion US private equity funds with long track records of investing in high-quality food assets around the world. Organization Cultiba (ticker CULTIBA.MX), is a holding company participating in GEUSA, PepsiCo's exclusive bottler in Mexico, among other assets.

Antarctica Advisors International Corp is a US-based, independent investment banking firm providing international clients in the global Seafood Industry with specialized cross-border, industry-focused M&A advisory as well as private equity and debt capital raising services. 

