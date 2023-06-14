Antarctica Advisors Acts as Exclusive Investment Banking Advisor to Boston Sword & Tuna in its 100% Sale to Fortune International, LLC

News provided by

Antarctica Advisors

14 Jun, 2023, 15:00 ET

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antarctica Advisors LLC, the leading Seafood Industry-focused M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Boston Sword & Tuna, Inc. ("Boston Sword"), one of the largest distributors of fresh, premium-quality, wild-caught and farm raised seafood in North America, in its sale to Fortune International, LLC ("Fortune"), one of the largest seafood and specialty food distributors in the United States.

Based in the heart of Boston's Seaport District, Boston Sword was established in 2003 by the Scola Family.  Michael Scola, CEO of Boston Sword, will continue to run the company along with Co-Owner and President Larry Dore.  With the backing of Fortune and capacity added through a recent 9,000 sq. ft. expansion of its processing plant, Boston Sword will take its already sizable skin-pack business national and significantly grow its other lines of business. 

Michael Scola, CEO of Boston Sword, commented: "Joining forces with Fortune will allow us to accelerate the company's growth while helping build one of the largest and highest quality seafood processing and distribution platforms in the county. We are thankful to have worked with the Antarctica Advisors team who played a key role in helping us navigate this complex process.  Their senior level M&A advice was critical to the structuring and negotiating the best possible transaction for my family and partner Larry Dore."

Charles Arrigo, Director with Antarctica Advisors, commented: "The acquisition of Boston Sword by Fortune creates one of the strongest seafood distribution platforms in the U.S., particularly in fresh seafood.  We very much appreciate the opportunity to have worked with Boston Sword's talented team and look forward to watching the company's continued growth."

For Fortune, the acquisition of Boston Sword further expands its footprint in the Northeast, deepens its supplier network, and presents numerous synergies facilitating growth within Fortune's existing system.  The acquisition brings Fortune's revenue to ~$1.2 billion annually. 

Antarctica Advisors is the leading US-based, independent investment banking firm providing corporate clients in the global Seafood Industry with specialized M&A advisory, private equity and debt capital raising services. The firm's highly specialized Seafood Team is comprised of professionals with significant knowledge across the Seafood Industry, as well as a proven track record of successful transaction execution. 

Antarctica Advisors LLC is a licensed broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC. 

SOURCE Antarctica Advisors

Also from this source

Antarctica Advisors Acts as Investment Banking Co-Advisor to the Shareholders of Poland's Graal in the Sale of its Canning Business to Germany's Müller Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.