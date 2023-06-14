Antarctica Advisors Acts as Exclusive Investment Banking Advisor to Boston Sword & Tuna in its 100% Sale to Fortune International, LLC

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antarctica Advisors LLC, the leading Seafood Industry-focused M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Boston Sword & Tuna, Inc. ("Boston Sword"), one of the largest distributors of fresh, premium-quality, wild-caught and farm raised seafood in North America, in its sale to Fortune International, LLC ("Fortune"), one of the largest seafood and specialty food distributors in the United States.

Based in the heart of Boston's Seaport District, Boston Sword was established in 2003 by the Scola Family. Michael Scola, CEO of Boston Sword, will continue to run the company along with Co-Owner and President Larry Dore. With the backing of Fortune and capacity added through a recent 9,000 sq. ft. expansion of its processing plant, Boston Sword will take its already sizable skin-pack business national and significantly grow its other lines of business.

Michael Scola, CEO of Boston Sword, commented: "Joining forces with Fortune will allow us to accelerate the company's growth while helping build one of the largest and highest quality seafood processing and distribution platforms in the county. We are thankful to have worked with the Antarctica Advisors team who played a key role in helping us navigate this complex process. Their senior level M&A advice was critical to the structuring and negotiating the best possible transaction for my family and partner Larry Dore."

Charles Arrigo, Director with Antarctica Advisors, commented: "The acquisition of Boston Sword by Fortune creates one of the strongest seafood distribution platforms in the U.S., particularly in fresh seafood. We very much appreciate the opportunity to have worked with Boston Sword's talented team and look forward to watching the company's continued growth."

For Fortune, the acquisition of Boston Sword further expands its footprint in the Northeast, deepens its supplier network, and presents numerous synergies facilitating growth within Fortune's existing system. The acquisition brings Fortune's revenue to ~$1.2 billion annually.

Antarctica Advisors is the leading US-based, independent investment banking firm providing corporate clients in the global Seafood Industry with specialized M&A advisory, private equity and debt capital raising services. The firm's highly specialized Seafood Team is comprised of professionals with significant knowledge across the Seafood Industry, as well as a proven track record of successful transaction execution.

Antarctica Advisors LLC is a licensed broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC.

