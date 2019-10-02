Antarctica Advisors Acts as Exclusive Investment Banking Advisor to Bristol Bay Native Corporation in its Acquisition of Blue North Fisheries and Clipper Seafoods

MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antarctica Advisors LLC, the leading Seafood Industry-focused M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Bristol Bay Native Corporation ("BBNC") in its acquisition of a controlling participation in Blue North Fisheries and Clipper Seafoods, the two leading operators in the freezer longline cod sector in Alaska.

Jason Metrokin, President and CEO of BBNC commented: "The Alaska fisheries are an integral part of our shareholder's lives and our acquisition of these two leading operators in the Pacific cod sector represented a unique opportunity for our group to enter the strategically important seafood industry. The Seafood M&A Team at Antarctica Advisors provided BBNC management and board of directors with valuable industry expertise and execution capability which was integral to the successful completion of this complex transaction."

The recently-merged companies operate now under Bristol Bay Alaska Seafoods LLC ("BBAS") a newly-formed subsidiary of BBNC. Senior management from both companies, including Clipper Seafoods President David Little and Blue North Founders Michael and Patrick Burns, will continue to be involved in the operation of BBAS.

Ignacio Kleiman, Managing Partner of Antarctica Advisors, commented: "The entry of BBNC into the seafood industry through this transaction represents a major milestone for the State of Alaska and for BBNC. The merged company provides an excellent platform for the future growth of BBNC in the seafood sector. Antarctica congratulates the shareholders and the management team of BBNC, which demonstrated its dedication and professionalism throughout the transaction process."

Antarctica Advisors is an independent investment banking firm providing its clients in the Seafood Industry with specialized M&A and strategic advisory as well as private equity and debt capital raising services globally. The firm's highly-specialized Seafood M&A Team is comprised of professionals with significant Seafood Industry knowledge and expertise, as well as a proven track record successful transaction execution both in the U.S. and internationally. Antarctica Advisors LLC is a licensed broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC. For further information on Antarctica Advisors please visit www.AntarcticaLLC.com.

