Antarctica Bridge: Silversea Becomes First Ultra-Luxury Cruise Line To Fly Guests Directly To Antarctica In Business-Class Comfort

MONACO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silversea Cruises, the world's leading ultra-luxury cruise line, announces a first in the ultra-luxury segment: a new fly-cruise service to Antarctica in business-class comfort, as part of the largest ever Antarctica offering in the cruise line's history. Named Antarctica Bridge, the new service will provide discerning travellers with the fastest, most direct route to the White Continent. Departing from December 2021, the collection of 12 fly-cruise voyages aboard Silver Explorer will further enhance Silversea's industry-leading, all-inclusive Polar offering. Sales for Antarctica Bridge open on December 10, 2019, and fares start from USD 17,500 per person, based on two sharing.

Antarctica Bridge - Fly & Cruise (PRNewsfoto/Silversea Cruises) (PRNewsfoto/Silversea Cruises)

Enjoying direct flights from Chile's Punta Arenas to King George Island in Antarctica, travellers will fly 670 nm (1,240 km) over the Drake Passage on a private plane – reserved exclusively for Silversea's guests – that has been specially adapted to land on King George Island. Hosted by Silversea representatives and offering travellers the luxury of a business-class configuration, the flight will take just two hours each way, meaning guests will avoid approximately four days at sea on the return journey. A bespoke in-flight entertainment programme, which will include Zodiac and IAATO briefings, will be tailored entirely for Antarctic expeditions to prepare guests for the unique adventure ahead. Travellers will then spend five full days – the same amount of time as on Silversea's conventional Antarctica voyages – travelling deep into the destination, accompanied by Silversea's team of expedition experts.

"This is a defining moment for Silversea's expedition offering: Antarctica Bridge will revolutionise the way in which our guests discover Antarctica," says Conrad Combrink, Silversea's Senior Vice President of Tour Operating, Expedition & Destination Management. "The luxury of choice is a key feature of our cruise line's offering; our new Antarctica Bridge service expands our guests' choices. Many will still choose to cross the epic Drake Passage, which is an unforgettable experience in itself, but Antarctica Bridge is perfect for time-conscious travellers, as it will immerse guests into the White Continent in a shorter timeframe. This builds on our existing offering, which comprises many 10-day voyages, as well as 18-day expeditions and longer, which are the ultimate in deep exploration. With the launch of Antarctica Bridge, our guests will be able to choose from 59 Antarctica voyages."

Unlocking Antarctica in just nine nights for time-conscious travellers, Silversea's Antarctica Bridge itineraries are scheduled to comprise the following*:

Day 1: Inbound international flight, via Santiago .

Travellers have the choice of either inclusive economy-class air or reduced business-class air on their inbound international flight to Punta Arenas, Chile , as part of Silversea's ongoing air promo.

Travellers have the choice of either inclusive economy-class air or reduced business-class air on their inbound international flight to Punta Arenas, , as part of Silversea's ongoing air promo. Day 2: Pre-cruise hotel night in Punta Arenas.

Ahead of flying to Antarctica , the cruise line's guests will spend a night at the elegant Hotel Cabo de Hornos in Punta Arenas. Here, they will receive their expedition kit, including rubber boots, parka, walking poles for the duration of the expedition, waterproof trousers, expedition backpacks and a water bottle. A dedicated Expedition Team will be on the ground prepare guests for the journey ahead.

Ahead of flying to , the cruise line's guests will spend a night at the elegant Hotel Cabo de Hornos in Punta Arenas. Here, they will receive their expedition kit, including rubber boots, parka, walking poles for the duration of the expedition, waterproof trousers, expedition backpacks and a water bottle. A dedicated Expedition Team will be on the ground prepare guests for the journey ahead. Day 3: Flight to King George Island ( Antarctica ).

A first in the ultra-luxury cruise segment, travellers will fly to Antarctica in the equivalent of business-class comfort, saving two days at sea each way. Silversea's guests will land at the Chilean base of Presidente Frey, which is normally used by scientists as they journey to the island's research stations.

A first in the ultra-luxury cruise segment, travellers will fly to in the equivalent of business-class comfort, saving two days at sea each way. Silversea's guests will land at the Chilean base of Presidente Frey, which is normally used by scientists as they journey to the island's research stations. Days 3-9: Antarctica Expedition aboard Silver Explorer .

With five full days in Antarctica , guests will enjoy an unprecedented level of flexibility aboard Silver Explorer , and an enhanced scope to discover each destination. From King George Island , travellers will explore the same destinations as on Silversea's conventional Antarctica offering: Antarctic Sound, the Antarctic Peninsula over three days, and the South Shetland Islands, before returning to King George Island once more. Silversea's Expedition Team will guide Zodiac tours, shore experiences, kayaking tours, and provide lectures on the region's fascinating geology, wildlife and history to enrich the journey for guests. In addition to witnessing remarkable icebergs, guests will visit large penguin rookeries, and may see several species of seals, whales and birds.

With five full days in , guests will enjoy an unprecedented level of flexibility aboard , and an enhanced scope to discover each destination. From King , travellers will explore the same destinations as on Silversea's conventional offering: Antarctic Sound, the Antarctic Peninsula over three days, and the South Shetland Islands, before returning to King once more. Silversea's Expedition Team will guide Zodiac tours, shore experiences, kayaking tours, and provide lectures on the region's fascinating geology, wildlife and history to enrich the journey for guests. In addition to witnessing remarkable icebergs, guests will visit large penguin rookeries, and may see several species of seals, whales and birds. Day 9: Flight from Antarctica to Punta Arenas.

Return in style and comfort on the 75-seat aircraft to Punta Arenas, accompanied by Silversea representatives.

Return in style and comfort on the 75-seat aircraft to Punta Arenas, accompanied by Silversea representatives. Day 9: Post-cruise hotel night in Punta Arenas.

Spend a relaxed post-cruise hotel night at the Hotel Cabo de Hornos and explore Punta Arenas once more.

Spend a relaxed post-cruise hotel night at the Hotel Cabo de Hornos and explore Punta Arenas once more. Day 10: Outbound international flight.

Fly home.

Aboard Silver Explorer, as on all Silversea vessels, travellers will benefit from Silversea's trademark level of service and luxury accommodations. Each of the ship's ocean-view suites provides guests with the personalised service of a butler; a 24-hour in-suite dining service; a bottle of champagne upon arrival and a drinks bar, stocked with guests' preferred beverages; fine dining, including complimentary caviar on demand, canapes, and a rich offering of seafood and steak; and an array of other inclusive amenities. Enlarged to 14 members for the 2021-2022 season, Silversea's Expedition Team will enrich guests' travels with insightful lectures, workshops, tours on the ship's enlarged fleet of 14 Zodiacs, kayak tours, and shore experiences.

What's Included in Silversea's New Fly-Cruise Offering?

Roundtrip economy class air to Punta Arenas ( Chile )

) Private flight to and from Antarctica (King George Island )

(King ) One night pre-cruise and post-cruise hotel stay in Punta Arenas

Expedition gear – parka, waterproof trousers, walking poles (rentals), rubber boots (rentals), expedition backpack and water bottle

Welcome reception and bon voyage dinner (in Punta Arenas)

Pre- and post-cruise meals

Transfers between airport and hotel, and luggage handling, when guests take international air through Silversea

Silversea's standard expedition inclusions, which comprise guided Zodiac tours and shore side activities, led by the Expedition Team; enrichment lectures; butler service for every suite; and many additional amenities.

*Please note: schedule is subject to change, based on a variety of external factors.

Watch Silversea's Antarctica Bridge video:

https://youtu.be/Vge7azR6UvM

Find out more information on Antarctica Bridge, Silversea's new fly-cruise offering, including the applicable terms & conditions:

https://www.silversea.com/lp-antarctica-bridge.html

View and download related media:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ruskxmhp7sp1h1j/AABm_uL15tFqNTKeFDaotDHGa?dl=0

Silversea is part of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO), a unique association committed to the practice of safe, environmentally responsible private-sector Antarctic travel.

About Silversea

Silversea Cruises, in which Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio serves as Executive Chairman, is recognised as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise line industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Wind, Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit and Silver Muse – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Explorer, Silver Galapagos, and Silver Cloud, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, both Polar Regions and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between. Silversea is also looking forward to the launch of five new ultra-luxury ships: Silver Moon, Silver Dawn, Silver Origin, and two Evolution-class ships. Browse Silversea's new blog Discover and subscribe to receive the latest content directly into your inbox.

Recent News from Silversea:

Silversea Enhances its All-Inclusive Polar Package to Bring Unprecedented Simplicity to Arctic & Antarctic Exploration

The leader in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, Silversea is bringing distant horizons closer with its enhanced All-Inclusive Polar Package, now available on all luxury expedition voyages to the Arctic and Antarctica . The value-rich package, with its selection of convenient and inclusive travel benefits, provides a seamless travel experience for guests, unlocking deep travel into Polar Regions with ease.

The leader in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, Silversea is bringing distant horizons closer with its enhanced All-Inclusive Polar Package, now available on all luxury expedition voyages to the Arctic and . The value-rich package, with its selection of convenient and inclusive travel benefits, provides a seamless travel experience for guests, unlocking deep travel into Polar Regions with ease. Silversea's Guests Enjoy Unprecedented Luxury as a Result of Project Invictus

The first initiative launched by Silversea Cruises in partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Project Invictus has increased Silversea's luxury offering to enhance guests' cruising experiences further still.

The first initiative launched by Silversea Cruises in partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Project Invictus has increased Silversea's luxury offering to enhance guests' cruising experiences further still. General Sale Now Open: Silversea Offers Guests Unparalleled Variety with 197 New Itineraries for 2021-2022

General sales are now open on Silversea Cruises' new summer 2021 & winter 2021/2022 itineraries. Designed by Silversea's team of destination experts, the cruise line's new voyage collection offers unparalleled variety, with many once-in-a-lifetime experiences to offer guests, from solar eclipse voyages in Antarctica to an immersive cruise to the Holy Land. The leading ultra-luxury cruise line has unveiled a total of 197 new itineraries, setting sail between January 2021 and April 2022 , which incorporate calls to 528 destinations in 92 countries, with 28 maiden calls.

SOURCE Silversea Cruises

Related Links

http://www.rclcorporate.com

