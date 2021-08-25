Antares Announces Updates for Auto-Tune® Unlimited: Compatibility With macOS Big Sur And High-Res GUIs for AVOX

With newly enhanced GUIs and full compatibility with the latest OS offered by Apple, Auto-Tune Unlimited now delivers the fastest, most powerful, and most user-friendly vocal production experience ever.

The entire Auto-Tune® Unlimited suite of effects has been updated to be fully compatible with macOS Big Sur.

Antares CEO Steve Berkely says that, "Updating our Auto-Tune Unlimited plug-ins to be compatible with macOS Big Sur and introducing high-res graphics for AVOX have been something our users have been asking for, and we're thrilled to deliver. Compatibility with macOS Big Sur gives music creators the ability to take advantage of the latest technological advancements from Apple. And for people who spend a lot of time in front of a screen producing music, the visual enhancements to our software is going to make their experience much more enjoyable."

The Auto-Tune Unlimited software that has been updated with new high-res GUIs and compatibility with macOS Big Sur includes:

Auto-Tune Unlimited is available exclusively through an affordable subscription and retails for $24.99/mo USD with a minimum 2-month commitment or as an annual pre-paid subscription for $224.90/yr USD.

Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers can download the newly updated suite of plug-ins here.

For new customers who want to learn what Auto-Tune Unlimited has to offer, a free 14-day trial is available. Learn more here.

About Antares Audio Technologies

Antares Audio Technologies (Auto-Tune) is the leading developer and music-industry standard for pitch correction and vocal processing. For over 20 years, Auto-Tune® has transformed the studios, stages, and devices for artists, engineers, and producers across genres. In addition to Auto-Tune, Antares offers a powerful vocal production suite that includes key and scale detection, microphone/vocal modeling, harmonizers, and other vocal effects available through perpetual license or subscription. Auto-Tune plug-ins are compatible with all leading DAWs and audio interfaces. Learn more at www.autotune.com.

