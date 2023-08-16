Antares Audio Technologies, creator of the world-famous Auto-Tune® software suite, announces completion of minority investment by Atairos

Auto-Tune welcomes Atairos to its existing group of investors, including Ulysses Management and Orkila Capital

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Audio Technologies ("Auto-Tune" or the "Company"), developer of the iconic Auto-Tune vocal enhancement software suite, today announced that an affiliate of Atairos, an independent strategic investment company focused on supporting growth-oriented businesses, has completed a minority investment in the Company. Powered by Auto-Tune Unlimited, the leading comprehensive SaaS suite for vocal creators, Auto-Tune has become one of the largest and fastest growing creator tools companies in the world. The partnership with Atairos will provide Auto-Tune with substantial financial and strategic resources as it continues to expand the reach of its mission-critical software, empowering creators at all levels to express their best voice. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Steve Berkley, CEO of Auto-Tune said, "Since it was first invented by Dr. Andy Hildebrand, Auto-Tune has revolutionized the music industry and has indisputably become the sound of the 21st century. We are proud that a world-class investor such as Atairos sees the massive untapped potential in using our technology to enhance creativity."

Jeff Wright, COO of Auto-Tune, said: "At Auto-Tune, we have made tremendous strides over the past several years in building out a comprehensive suite of vocal enhancement technology and converting to a SaaS business. The next chapter is going to be equally transformative, as the Company integrates powerful AI tools and launches products geared to new markets. What visual editing software and filters have achieved in their respective categories, Auto-Tune will replicate for social engagement through audio and the human voice. Atairos shares our vision and is the perfect partner for this journey."

Alex Evans, Partner at Atairos, said: "We look forward to working with the Auto-Tune team to support the Company's remarkable growth. Auto-Tune is the most famous audio creator tool in a world where opportunities for creative expression are exploding. This partnership is emblematic of our mission to provide highly aligned, long-term capital to differentiated businesses with sustainable competitive advantages."

Lazard served as financial advisor and Robinson Bradshaw as legal counsel to Auto-Tune in connection with the transaction. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to Atairos.

About Antares Audio Technologies

Antares Audio Technologies is the creator of Auto-Tune®, the leading software for vocal production. As "the sound of the 21st century," Auto-Tune has revolutionized the music industry and is used in the vast majority of The Billboard Hot 100 tracks. In 2020, Antares released Auto-Tune Unlimited, one of the music industry's fastest growing and most influential subscription offerings. Antares' mission is to be the global leader in vocal processing for music, podcasting, gaming, social, and other spoken word applications. The company was founded in 1997 and remains at the cutting edge of technology and culture, with over a million copies of its software sold to date.

