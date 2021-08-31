Antares Introduces Auto-Key® Mobile: Like Having Perfect Pitch in Your Pocket

Designed as a companion app to the company's pioneering Auto-Key desktop software, Auto-Key Mobile offers a portable, easy-to-use, and accurate platform for detecting the key of any audio source. By simply tapping a button and holding the phone up to any audio source, Auto-Key Mobile will automatically detect the musical pitch of a song, chord progression, or loop, and display both the major key and relative minor.

Introducing Auto-Key Mobile, a free app from the creators of Auto-Tune®. Like having perfect pitch in your pocket!

Auto-Key Mobile is designed to seamlessly sync with every current edition of Antares' legendary Auto-Tune and Harmony Engine software, making it easy to quickly analyze and transfer pitch information to your recording session in real time. It can also be used as a stand-alone mobile application, enabling any user to immediately identify the key of a song for collaboration, recording, or performance.

For artists, songwriters, and composers, Auto-Key Mobile is an ideal tool for pinpointing musical keys. For recording and mixing engineers, Auto-Key Mobile offers an easy and immediate way to find a song's key for employing Auto-Tune within your DAW of choice.

"Auto-Key Mobile can quickly identify the key of any song, which is an incredible power to give to anybody who makes music," remarked Steve Berkley, CEO, Antares Audio Technologies. "From casual musicians to the most highly technical recording engineers and producers, Auto-Key Mobile is an invaluable time-saving tool that can be used anytime, anywhere, by anyone. It's like having perfect pitch in your pocket."

Antares Auto-Key Mobile is compatible with iOS and Mac devices and is now available for free download from the iTunes store. Auto-Key Mobile for Android and Windows devices will be released soon.

About Antares Audio Technologies

Antares Audio Technologies (Auto-Tune) is the leading developer and music-industry standard for pitch correction and vocal processing. For over 20 years, Auto-Tune® has transformed the studios, stages, and devices for artists, engineers, and producers across genres. In addition to Auto-Tune, Antares offers a powerful vocal production suite that includes key and scale detection, microphone/vocal modeling, harmonizers, and other vocal effects available through perpetual license or subscription. Auto-Tune plug-ins are compatible with all leading DAWs and audio interfaces. Learn more at www.autotune.com.

