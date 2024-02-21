Antaris Accelerates Space Technology with More Customers Using the Antaris Cloud Platform and JANUS-2 Launch on the Horizon

2023 marked significant growth following the successful launch of JANUS-1 and the closing of $3.5 million in additional seed funding.

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaris, the leading software platform for space missions, had a pivotal 2023, launching its first demonstration satellite, raising additional capital, expanding its customer base, and solidifying its position as an innovative player in the space industry.

JANUS-1 Mission: A Proven Success

In February 2023, Antaris marked a historic moment with the successful launch and operation of JANUS-1, the world's first satellite to be designed and tested entirely in the cloud. The satellite featured five payloads from a range of global providers.

$3.5 Million in Seed Capital Raised

In September 2023, Antaris closed its seed funding round with an additional $3.5 million, led by California-based Streamlined Ventures. The amount raised exceeded the company's investment target and takes the total fundraising to date to nearly $10 million.

More Customers Using Expanded Mission Capabilities

2023 also marked significant growth in Antaris' customer base, including commercial operators and U.S. and allied governments. The Antaris Cloud Platform now supports a range of customer use cases including complete end-to-end missions, digital twinning simulations, and software licensing for satellite integrators who need to reduce delivery time and lower development costs.

Contributions to the Open Source Space Ecosystem

Throughout the year, Antaris also demonstrated its commitment to open-source development for the benefit of the entire space industry. The company's Satellite Design Library, Payload SDK, and Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) repositories are available on Antaris' GitHub page for the public's use. To learn more, visit https://github.com/antaris-inc.

JANUS-2 Preparing for Launch

Building on the success of JANUS-1, Antaris is gearing up for another milestone with the upcoming launch of its JANUS-2 demonstration satellite in early 2024. JANUS-2 will carry a variety of payloads including a multi-spectral imager, an optical transceiver from Transcelestial, an IoT communication payload from Netra, and a Quantum Key Distribution application from SpeQtral.

Product Updates and Enhancements

The company also released an upgrade to its Antaris Cloud Platform. Its TrueTwin™ digital twinning simulations now provide higher levels of fidelity and precision as well as a more interactive mission simulation experience. The ADCS and EPS simulation capabilities have also been extended to include additional hardware components and modes of operation.

"2023 was the year we turned software-driven satellite design from an idea into reality," says Tom Barton, CEO and co-founder of Antaris. "Our software-first approach to the design, simulation, and operation of satellites reduces time-to-orbit by 2X, and our partners around the world got to see this firsthand."

"After our successful collaboration on JANUS-1, we made the decision to collaborate once again with Antaris, this time to evaluate our next-generation IoT payload on JANUS-2," says Muhamad Andung Muntaha, Chief Technology Officer of Netra. Currently, Netra is utilizing every part of the Antaris Cloud Platform: the Antaris Design Studio, the TrueTwin™ simulation environment, and the SatOS™ payload SDK.

About Antaris™

The Antaris Cloud Platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of space missions and satellites–bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing to the space domain. Customers choose Antaris because they gain mission flexibility and have greater control over their supply web, resulting in faster time-to-orbit and lower overall lifetime operating costs. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, and Possible Ventures, Antaris is revolutionizing Software for Space™. Learn more at www.antaris.space.

SOURCE Antaris