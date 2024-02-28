Antaris™ announces partnership with Almagest Space Corporation and XDLINX Labs to revolutionize space communication via E-band technology

Groundbreaking satellite will be designed, tested, and flown using the Antaris Cloud Platform.

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaris™, the leading software platform for space missions, today announced that it is partnering with US-based Almagest Space Corporation and India's XDLINX Labs to deliver the software for XDLINX's XDSAT-NS satellite, which will be integrated with one of the world's first miniaturized, space-grade E-band communication payload. The payload is being developed by XDLINX as part of Almagest's Elevation E-band technology demonstration mission, which is planned for later in 2024.

The Elevation mission will provide Almagest with valuable data for its planned satellite network for ultra-high throughput data delivery services. Almagest will begin network deployment and provide limited commercial service with its two-satellite TwinStar mission planned for 2025-2026.

Elevation will be powered by the Antaris Cloud Platform, which is comprised of the Antaris Design Studio, TrueTwin™ digital twinning next generation simulation environment, and SatOS™ spacecraft software. It enables rapid mission and spacecraft design, high-fidelity simulation, and seamless mission operations, ultimately cutting time-to-orbit by 2X and reducing mission operating costs by 10X.

"With its goal of increasing RF communications throughput beyond what anyone else is doing today, Almagest is pushing the boundaries of space innovation," said Tom Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of Antaris. "We're proud to be the software provider for the Elevation mission and to be part of redefining the future of space communications."

"In the space economy, the true cost of doing business is measured in time," commented Raghu Das, CEO and Co-Founder of Almagest Space Corporation. "Using Antaris' TrueTwin™ simulation environment, Almagest can 'fly' our mission very early in the planning process, which saves time and resources. We're thrilled to have Antaris as a partner on the Elevation mission."

"The Elevation mission is a collaboration of teams from different companies around world," said Rupesh Gandupalli, CEO and Co-Founder of XDLINX Labs. "Our Ready-to-Fly satellite bus Platform with Antaris Cloud Platform makes it possible for everyone to collaborate seamlessly, and that's a gamechanger for anyone working in space technology."

About Almagest

Almagest is building a high-capacity and ultra-high throughput satellite data relay network utilizing E-band radio frequency and Free Space Optical communications. This revolutionary approach will deploy ultra-efficient inter-connected satellites operating in LEO orbit and establish large pipes for secured data transfer bypassing congested and vulnerable terrestrial networks. The thematic network architecture will support multiple independent satellite operators, each addressing a specific market segment such as aerospace & defense, oil & gas, financial, content distribution, and telecommunication backhaul. This "space backbone" will also function as a relay network for space data downloads and a conduit for in-space communications.

About XDLINX Labs

XDLINX is an end-to-end ready-to-launch nano and micro satellite platforms As-a-Service provider for complete mission requirements from design, supply chain, build, integration and space qualify to mission operations. We enable national Sovereign Space Missions and our Platforms for Global Space Constellations.

About Antaris

The Antaris Cloud Platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of space missions and satellites–bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing to the space domain. Customers choose Antaris because they gain mission flexibility and have greater control over their supply web, resulting in faster time-to-orbit and lower overall lifetime operating costs. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, and Possible Ventures, Antaris is revolutionizing Software for Space™. Learn more at www.antaris.space.

