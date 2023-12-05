Antaris™ Named to Fast Company's Third Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaris, the leading software platform for space missions, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's third annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future. This year, 119 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall.

JANUS-1 is a software-defined 6U demonstration satellite created entirely on the Antaris software platform. JANUS-1 was successfully launched on February 10, 2023. It was designed, built, and launched in only 10 months—with payload providers from five countries and at a cost savings of 75% over comparable missions.
The Antaris Cloud Platform optimizes the entire satellite lifecycle, cutting time-to-orbit by 2X and reducing lifetime mission operating costs by 10X. The company's Antaris Design Studio, TrueTwin™ simulation environment, and SatOS™ spacecraft software enable rapid mission and spacecraft design, high-fidelity simulation, and seamless mission operations.

"Everyone talks about accelerating time-to-orbit and reducing the cost to get there, but it's hard to make the leap from goal to execution," says Tom Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of Antaris. "At Antaris, we've already accomplished this through our JANUS series of demonstration satellites, and now, we're also bringing these capabilities to our customers and partners around the globe."

"Antaris is bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing to the space domain," says Karthik Govindhasamy, CTO and Co-Founder of Antaris. "From open APIs to AI applications for data processing and automated operations, Antaris is redefining what it means to build software for space. This recognition by Fast Company validates the importance of our efforts, and we're thrilled to be included on this year's list of Next Big Things in Tech."

"The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world's most pressing issues." 

About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Antaris™
The Antaris Cloud Platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of satellites–bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing to the space domain. Customers choose Antaris because they gain mission flexibility and have greater control over their supply web, resulting in faster time-to-orbit and lower overall lifetime operating costs. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined, Acequia, HCVC and E2MC, Antaris is revolutionizing Software for Space™. Learn more at www.antaris.space.

