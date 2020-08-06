"ANTEBELLUM" STARRING JANELLE MONÁE AND WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY GERARD BUSH & CHRISTOPHER RENZ (BUSH | RENZ) TO DEBUT ON PREMIUM ON-DEMAND PLATFORMS SEPTEMBER 18

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) announced today that the compelling, highly anticipated motion picture Antebellum, starring Janelle Monáe and written and directed by the advocacy filmmakers Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, will premiere as a Premium On-Demand release, debuting on all platforms on September 18. The film will be released theatrically in select international markets. The announcement was made today by Joe Drake, Chairman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

With audience demand for content at an all-time high, Lionsgate's versatile slate positions the studio to take advantage of different distribution strategies. Antebellum's timely themes presented the studio with the opportunity to create a release plan that reaches as wide an audience as possible, as soon as possible.

"While the theatrical experience will always be the heart of our business, we are thrilled that we are able to seize the opportunity to match Gerard and Chris's urgent and immediate film with a release strategy befitting this moment of extraordinary change," said Drake. "Gerard and Chris are storytellers whose work beats with authenticity – not only will this film entertain and thrill audiences worldwide, but spark a discussion about our current world."

Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz added, "While we designed Antebellum to be consumed as a communal experience in the theater, we are thrilled by the unique opportunity we have to pivot to a different kind of communal moment in our culture. As we face the realities of systemic racism in our country, which have crescendoed to this current inflection point in 2020, we understand how imperative it is to bring Antebellum to the broadest audience possible, while also prioritizing health and safety. It is our ardent hope that by sharing our film widely, both nationally and internationally, we will transform the moviegoing experience from home into a true event."

In Antebellum, successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future – before it's too late. Advocacy filmmakers Gerard Bush + Christopher Renz (Bush | Renz) – best known for their pioneering advertising work engaged in the fight for social justice – write, produce and direct their first feature film, teaming with QC Entertainment, producer of the acclaimed films Get Out and BlacKkKlansman, Zev Foreman, Lezlie Wills, and Lionsgate for the mindbending new thriller Antebellum.

The film stars Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Gabourey Sidibe, Marque Richardson, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and introducing Tongayi Chirisa. Written and Directed by Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz. Produced by Raymond Mansfield, p.g.a., Sean McKittrick, p.g.a., Zev Foreman, p.g.a., Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz, and Lezlie Wills, p.g.a.

