ANTEC CONTROLS HIRES DAVID GAGNON AS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Antec Controls, designer and manufacturer of precision airflow control solutions for critical spaces, has brought on David Gagnon as Business Development Manager. Gagnon comes to the Antec Controls team with over 30 years of experience in the critical controls and HVAC industry.

"I'm excited to join an organization with the passion and talent this team has," Gagnon says. "It was clear to me that Antec Controls has the vision and determination to continually enhance its capabilities as a premier laboratory controls solution provider."

In his new role, Gagnon will work closely with the Antec Control team and network to elevate the Antec Controls' brand presence across the United States.

"We're excited to have David's dedication, capabilities, and expertise on the Antec Controls team," says Jarvis Penner, Antec Controls General Manager. "He has vast experience in the industry, and we know he shares our commitment to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers."

About Antec Controls

Since 2011, Antec Controls has been creating high performance airflow control solutions for critical healthcare spaces. Through accurate airflow control and monitoring, Antec Controls' products ensure critical spaces remain properly pressurized, contain airborne particulates and help ensure occupants are safe.

SOURCE Antec Controls