Antech launches breakthrough in-hospital innovation, Nu.Q® Canine Cancer Test

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antech, the veterinary diagnostics company focused on helping veterinary professionals predict, diagnose and monitor wellness and disease, today announced it will launch the breakthrough in-hospital Nu.Q® Canine Cancer Test at this year's annual VMX meeting.

Nu.Q® will operate on Antech's Heska Element i+® Immunodiagnostic Analyzer, an in-hospital platform which provides veterinarians with rapid, accurate, low cost, and easy-to-use on-site testing in the veterinary clinic to support clinical decision-making and improve patient outcomes. Nu.Q ® (nucleosomes) assays are available from multiple sources, however the Nu.Q ® cartridge run on the Element i+ Immunodiagnostics Analyzer provides veterinarians with the first and only patient-side point of care test that provides accurate results in about 6 minutes.

Nu.Q ® is a breakthrough technology that measures circulating nucleosomes, supporting earlier cancer detection in some of the most prevalent types of canine cancers. Nu.Q ® testing run on the Element i+ analyzer is both cost-effective and simple, requiring only 50µL of EDTA plasma from a patient. Studies have shown >70% detection rates for common cancers in dogs like lymphoma and hemangiosarcoma when using Nu.Q ®.

The Nu.Q ® test can be carried out by veterinarians during annual check-ups, regular wellness exams, healthcare interventions, and during cancer treatment cycles, to screen millions of dogs for some of the most common cancers, quickly providing accurate and critical information in minutes, patient-side.

Dr Jimmy Barr, DVM, DACVECC, Chief Medical Officer at Antech, part of Mars Petcare's Science & Diagnostics division said: "This is an important milestone for veterinary diagnostics in helping veterinarians detect canine cancer, with expected greater accuracy patient-side and the convenience of avoiding transportation of samples. Knowing that almost half of dogs over the age of 10 will develop cancer[1], we have worked hard to bring the power of Nu.Q ® together with our high-tech in-hospital analyzers to support veterinary professionals and pets. We are proud of innovation and technology that supports our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™."

Antech, a trusted partner in delivering veterinary diagnostics for more than 35 years, offers a complete portfolio that spans reference laboratory services, in-hospital diagnostics, comprehensive imaging and technology solutions, advanced telemedicine services and innovative rapid diagnostics. To learn more about the in-hospital Nu.Q ®, visit booth 1522 at VMX 2024 or speak to your local Antech representative.

Nu.Q® is a registered trademark of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. The Nu.Q® Canine Cancer Test is supplied to Antech's Heska affiliate under license by Belgian Volition SRL.

About Antech and Nu.Q® at VMX
Visit Antech at booth 1522 during VMX 2024 in Orlando 13-17 January to find out more about Nu.Q® and to speak to a sales representative.  

About Mars Science & Diagnostics 
Mars Science & Diagnostics is a division of Mars Petcare, a diverse business dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Science & Diagnostics brings together the power of leading pet health science with expertise across diagnostics, data, and technology to improve outcomes in pet health. Our veterinary diagnostics businesses include Antech, Heska, scil and our offering spans in-house diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables, including rapid assay diagnostic products and digital cytology services; local and cloud-based data services; practice information management software and related software and support; reference laboratories; veterinary imaging and technology; education; and telemedicine with board-certified specialist support services. Our at-home diagnostics offering includes Whistle with smart devices to monitor pet health and Wisdom Panel, the world's most accurate pet DNA test. For 60 years, our Waltham Petcare Science Institute has been advancing science to better understand pet health. 

