Antelope Enterprise Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), which operates KylinCloud, a livestreaming ecommerce business in China with access to 400,000+ hosts and influencers, announced today that it has made changes to its Board of Directors. Effective December 1, 2023, its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Junjie Dong as an executive director of the Company's Board of Directors. Also, effective December 15, 2023, Mr. Boyu Zhang, an executive director of the Company's Board, will resign from the Board.

"We welcome Mr. Dong to our Board and are confident that he will make a positive contribution to the Company," said Chairman and CEO Will Zhang of Antelope Enterprise. "We thank Mr. Zhang for his contributions to the Company and we wish him the best of success in all of his future endeavors."

Mr. Junjie Dong is currently the Chief Technology Officer of Antelope Holdings (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company that is engaged in computer consulting and software development. Mr. Dong is responsible for its strategic direction and overseeing its technological advancements, and he has held this position since July 2023. From February 2018 to July 2023, Mr. Dong was the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Shenzhen Hongtaiju Technology Development Co., Ltd., an information technology company, where he was mainly responsible for the company's strategic planning and operational management. From August 2015 to December 2018, Mr. Dong was CEO of Shenzhen Weidai Yingxing Financial Services Co., Ltd, a company that provides financial services. From May 2013 to July 2015, he was the CEO of Shenzhen Hongtaiju Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., a company that provides financial services. Mr. Dong attended Hainan Vocational College of Science and Technology from March 2015 to December 2018, and received the junior college degree.

In addition, effective December 15, 2023, Mr. Boyu Zhang, an executive director of the Company's Board, will tender his resignation. Mr. Zhang's resignation was for personal reasons and not due to any disagreements with the Company on any matter related to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd ("Kylin Cloud"), which operates a livestreaming ecommerce business in China with access to 400,000+ hosts and influencers. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aehl-kylin.com/, or follow the Company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aehl_ltd. To receive the Company's public announcements, please email [email protected].

