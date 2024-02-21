Antelope Enterprise Announces Warrant Exchange Agreements

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), which operates Kylin Cloud, a livestreaming ecommerce business in China with access to 800,000+ anchors and influencers, announced today that on February 15, 2024, the Company entered into warrant exchange agreements with each of several holders (the "Holders") of warrants to purchase the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

Pursuant to the warrant exchange agreements, the Holders agreed to surrender the warrants for cancellation and the Company agreed, in exchange, to issue 0.5 restricted Class A Ordinary Shares and $1.00 in cash for each warrant. The Holders owned 202,030 warrants at the time of entering into the warrant exchange agreements and received 101,018 restricted Class A ordinary shares and $202,030 in cash upon closing of the transaction.

The warrants were issued to the Holders in connection with different transactions of the Company. 183,334 warrants were issued to the Holders on September 30, 2022, 9,138 warrants were issued on June 14, 2021, 5,882 warrants were issued on February 17, 2021 and 3,676 warrants were issued on May 22, 2020.

More complete information is set forth in the Form 6-K and its exhibit filed with the SEC on February 21, 2024.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd ("Kylin Cloud"), which operates a livestreaming ecommerce business in China with access to 800,000+ hosts and influencers. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aehltd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued stable macroeconomic environment in the PRC, the PRC technology sector continuing to exhibit sound long-term fundamentals, and our ability to grow our business management, information system consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming businesses. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

