Antelope Enterprise Appoints New Chairman and Announces Results of Special Shareholders Meeting

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), which operates KylinCloud, a leading social and livestreaming ecommerce platform with 300,000+ anchors and influencers in China, today announced that on February 24, 2023, its Board of Directors appointed Mr. Weilai 'Will' Zhang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as the Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

Will Zhang joined the management team of the Company on January 5, 2023 and brings extensive entrepreneurial, venture capital and investment management experience to his new role. From 2011 to 2020, he was the Chairman of Huitong Tianxia Investment Ltd., an investment company. Since 2020, Mr. Zhang has acted as Chairman of Jinke Yulv Technology Ltd., an internet technology firm in China. Mr. Zhang obtained a Diploma in Capital and M&A Entrepreneurship from Fudan University in 2021, and a Diploma in Finance and Capital Investment from Southwest University in Finance and Economics in 2014.

Also, on February 24, 2023, Ms. Meishuang Huang, Chairperson of the Board, tendered her resignation. Ms. Huang's resignation was for personal reasons and not due to any disagreements with the Company or its management.

"I am honored and excited to be appointed as the Chairman as we continue to transform the Company into a fast-growing social ecommerce leader," said Mr. Will Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Antelope Enterprise. "I would like to thank Ms. Huang for her leadership as the Company navigated through a challenging real estate market in China that substantially impacted its ceramic tile business over the previous years, and we wish her the best in her future endeavors."

In addition, the Company is announcing the results of its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Special Meeting") where the Company's shareholders approved the proposals to sell its legacy ceramic tile business, amend the Company's authorized share capital including the re-designation of ordinary shares to be Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, and file an amended and restated memorandum and articles of association. The Special Meeting was held on February 21, 2023 at the Company's offices in Jinjiang, Fujian, China.

"With the approved sale of the Company's ceramic tile business, we will be totally focused on growing the Company's KylinCloud subsidiary as a pure play in the livestreaming social ecommerce sector that brings ecommerce to its next stage of evolution," commented Chairman and CEO Will Zhang.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd ("KylinCloud"), which operates a leading social and live streaming ecommerce platform with 300,000+ anchors and influencers in China. The Company also operates a legacy ceramic tile manufacturing business in China.

