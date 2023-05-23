Antelope Enterprise Creates AI-Powered Virtual Influencers Using ChatGPT-like Technology

CHENGDU, China, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), which operates KylinCloud, a livestreaming ecommerce business in China with access to 300,000+ hosts and influencers in China, today announced that KylinCloud has created AI-powered virtual social media capabilities using ChatGPT-like technology.

For the first phase of the rollout, KylinCloud has made virtual versions of selected hosts and influencers who are registered on its platform and will be using AI-powered technology to leverage the effectiveness and reach ofthese influencers. KylinCloud will typically market a specific product for customers with numerous videos created by different social media influencers who are registered on its platform. As a result, there is always demand for the production of different livestreaming videos for the products of KylinCloud's customers. With this new technology, a single marketing video can be created and then KylinCloud will use AI technology to create a range of tailormade versions of virtual influencer livestreaming product videos for each individual influencer, allowing the influencer to focus their time and effort on building their followers.

The second phase of the AI-powered social media rollout is expected to include a period where KylinCloud will experiment with using virtual influencers that are not based on real people to augment the reach of its influencer network. Virtual influencers will replace real influencers with unparalleled advantages as AI virtual influencers have no management costs, no time limits, no volume limits and no language barriers. As there will be no language limitations, we believe that KylinCloud is poised to become a leading-edge provider in this high growth global sector at a low cost and potentially high success rate.

"At Antelope Enterprise, we take pride in being pioneers in the use of AI technology for livestreaming ecommerce," said Mr. Weilai Zhang, CEO of Antelope Enterprise. "By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning, we are confident that we will be able to create high-quality marketing content for a fraction of the cost of traditional methods, enabling us to dramatically increase the reach of our brand customers' campaigns and drive higher sales and profits. We believe that we are at the forefront of this technological revolution, and we look forward to continuing to develop innovative solutions that help businesses stay ahead of the curve in the dynamic and ever-evolving digital marketing landscape."

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd ("KylinCloud"), which operates a livestreaming ecommerce business with access to 300,000+ hosts and influencers in China.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aehl-kylin.com/, or follow the Company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aehl_ltd. To receive the Company's public announcements, please email [email protected].

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, our ability to compete in the livestreaming ecommerce industry, to maintain and grow our network of high-quality supplies of hosts and influencers and our ability to implement new strategies to grow our business management, information system consulting, and livestreaming ecommerce business. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

