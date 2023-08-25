Antelope Enterprise Pre-Announces 1H 2023 Revenue of $42.8 Million, a Projected 168% Year-Over-Year Increase

AEHL On Track to Surpass Full-Year Revenue Guidance & Achieve Profitability

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise", "AEHL" or the "Company"), the operator of KylinCloud, a premier livestreaming e-commerce platform that leverages a network of over 400,000 hosts and influencers across China, today pre-announced its revenue for the first six months of its fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The Company estimates that it will achieve approximately $42.0 million in revenue for the first half of 2023; this represents growth of 167.5% compared to $15.7 million in revenue that it recorded for the same period of 2022.

Antelope Enterprise's projected first half revenue represents 65.6% of the Company's full-year guidance of $64 million issued on May 25, 2023. Given the Company's expected strong performance in the first half of the year, Antelope Enterprise believes that it will exceed its full year revenue guidance.

In addition, Antelope Enterprise affirms its forecast to achieve profitability for the full fiscal year 2023. The Company's believes that its strong financial growth highlights the power of its innovative business model that optimizes the use of social media and livestreaming to uniquely engage China's vast online consumer marketplace.

Antelope Enterprise CEO Will Zhang commented, "Our first half 2023 financial results clearly validates the strength of our business model and the value that we provide to both our consumer brand partners and influencers. The projected 168% revenue growth over the first half of fiscal 2022 serves as a powerful indicator of the effectiveness of our livestreaming ecommerce platform, KylinCloud, in this rapidly growing market."

CEO Will Zhang continued, "We not only facilitate meaningful connections between consumer brands and influencers, but also enhance profitability for our partners and provide immense value to our consumers. Given our expected impressive performance in the first half of the year, we are confident that we will not only meet but exceed our annual revenue guidance while achieving profitability for the full year 2023."

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd ("KylinCloud"), which operates a livestreaming ecommerce platform in China with access 400,000+ hosts and influencers.

