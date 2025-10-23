Antelope Surgical Solutions Selected to Present at the 2025 Mid-Atlantic Capital Conference, Showcasing Technology That Makes Cancer Visible

Company exhibits fluorescence-guided oncology platform as investor and strategic interest grows

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Surgical Solutions , a clinical-stage theranostics biotechnology company pioneering the world's first fluorescent radioligand platform that helps physicians see and treat cancer with precision, today announced its selection to present at the 2025 Mid-Atlantic Capital Conference (MACC), one of the nation's premier investor events hosted by the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT).

The conference convenes leading investors, growth-stage companies, and strategic partners from across the life sciences and technology sectors. Antelope's invitation to present highlights growing investor interest in its fluorescence-guided oncology platform and rapid clinical progress.

"Being selected to present at the Mid-Atlantic Capital Conference is an exciting highlight that underscores our momentum and expanding visibility with investors," said Amy Wu, MD, FACS, Founder & CEO of Antelope Surgical Solutions. "Our patent-pending approach selectively lights up cancer cells so surgeons can see and remove them completely. It also allows physicians to target metastatic or recurrent disease precisely. It's rewarding to see that vision resonate with the biotechnology and investment community."

In addition to MACC, Antelope was recently selected for the Springboard Enterprises Healthcare & Technology Accelerator , the first Memorial Sloan Kettering Therapeutics Accelerator , and the Science Inc. Accelerator at The Innovation Space, reflecting broad recognition of the company's progress and potential across clinical, strategic, and commercialization domains.

Antelope's FDA-cleared Investigational New Drug (IND) supports evaluation of its lead compound, AS1986NS , for fluorescence imaging in prostate cancer, and the company is expanding a pipeline of theranostic assets across additional solid tumors. A new proprietary fluorescent imaging system is being developed for superior speed and clarity, and can be integrated with existing surgical and robotic platforms, enabling AI-assisted visualization and enhanced intraoperative precision. With a scalable, AI-driven development platform, Antelope aims to shorten time-to-market and expand global access to precision imaging and therapeutic solutions.

Antelope welcomes conversations with strategic partners and investors aligned with its mission to make cancer visible and curable through precision technology. To connect during or after the 2025 Mid-Atlantic Capital Conference, please visit www.antelopesurgical.com or contact [email protected].

About Antelope Surgical Solutions

Antelope Surgical Solutions, Inc. is a New York-based clinical-stage biotechnology and medical technology company developing next-generation multimodal theranostics that combine fluorescence imaging and radioligand therapeutics to improve cancer diagnosis, surgery, and targeted radionuclide therapy. Antelope's platform targets multi-billion-dollar markets in oncology imaging and therapy through highly scalable, AI-enhanced processes that enable rapid adaptation across tumor types.

