Antelope Valley Commerce Center Secures Landmark Entitlement of 9.4 Million Square Feet, Positioning Palmdale as Southern California's Next Major Industrial Hub

PALMDALE, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Valley Commerce Center (AVCC) has officially received entitlement approval for one of the largest industrial entitlements ever done in Los Angeles County. The entitlement covers AVCC East, which allows for just over 8 million square feet of industrial development. This milestone, combined with the previously planned AVCC West (approximately 1.4 million square feet), creates the full master-planned AVCC project—marketed together as AVCC East & AVCC West—for a combined total of up to 9.4 million square feet, spanning approximately 510 acres.

The project represents a generational opportunity for economic growth, job creation, and long-term regional investment in the Antelope Valley. Ultimate build-out will run in excess of $1.2B in cost and the entitlement positions Palmdale at the forefront of Southern California's evolving logistics and advanced manufacturing landscape.

A signature feature of the development is the potential for a single building spanning up to 2 million square feet. The site's exceptional access to Highway 14 and strong potential for rail and air access, combined with proximity to the Palmdale Regional Airport and Plant 42, creates a rare competitive advantage for a facility of this scale.

A Project of Regional Significance As one of the largest industrial entitlements in Los Angeles County, AVCC delivers unmatched scale and flexibility. The project's broad building size range accommodates small, mid-sized, and large users, creating opportunities for a diverse tenant mix—from emerging regional operators to major national and international companies.

Strategic Advantages for Users AVCC represents the "next ring" on the regional industrial pricing map, providing critical cost relief for companies facing record-high sale and lease rates across Greater Los Angeles. Businesses can now access state-of-the-art facilities at significantly lower occupancy costs while remaining within the Los Angeles County footprint.

Planned specifications include:

Up to 42' clear heights

ESFR fire sprinkler systems

Expansive truck courts and abundant trailer parking

Dock-high and grade-level loading

Build-to-suit office configurations

These modern design standards position AVCC to meet the evolving needs of logistics, e-commerce, advanced manufacturing, and distribution users.

Powered by Workforce and Infrastructure The Antelope Valley region offers a deep and skilled labor pool with strong commuter accessibility. Combined with Palmdale's business-friendly environment and pro-growth leadership, AVCC provides companies with a streamlined path from entitlement to operation.

Significant infrastructure improvements along State Route 14 are currently underway, enhancing regional connectivity and improving goods movement throughout the Los Angeles Basin and beyond.

Momentum Builds The area's emergence as a premier logistics hub accelerates with adjacent developments. The City of Palmdale is advancing a major 1-million-square-foot (approximate) Trader Joe's facility near AVCC—a significant investment that reinforces the region's growing appeal to major retailers and logistics operators.

Together, these developments signal a powerful shift in the regional industrial market, positioning Palmdale as a critical gateway for companies seeking modern facilities, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth.

A Transformational Opportunity AVCC is more than a development—it is an economic catalyst. By combining unprecedented scale, flexibility, modern specifications, strategic infrastructure investment, and cost advantages, the Antelope Valley Commerce Center stands ready to reshape industrial growth patterns across Los Angeles County.

With entitlement secured, the project enters its next phase, bringing jobs, investment, and lasting economic vitality to Palmdale and the greater Antelope Valley region.

The development of the AVCC project is led by Covington Group, Inc. – a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development company specializing in value-add light industrial, warehouse, and bulk-distribution investments across the United States. Covington controls over 2,000 acres of industrial development land and manages 8.4 million square feet of buildings, emphasizing the transformation of undervalued or distressed assets into high-performing, state-of-the-art industrial business parks. The company's experienced team brings more than 150 years of combined expertise in land development, entitlement, and construction, asset and property management. Additional information can be found at www.covingtongroupinc.com.

SOURCE Covington Group, Inc.