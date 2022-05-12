Antena 3 boosts Spanish-language content on YouTube TV with its entry into the 'Spanish Plan' and 'Spanish Plus' packages

The Spanish Plan is available for YouTube TV subscribers at an initial rate of $24.99/month for the first six months, $34.99/after. For existing YouTube TV Base Plan viewers, the Spanish Plus add-on is available for $9.99/month for the first six months, $14.99/month after.

Commenting on Antena 3's entry into YouTube TV, Mar Martínez-Raposo, Director of ATRESMEDIA International, said, "YouTube TV's commitment to the growing and influential US Hispanic audience gives us a great opportunity to continue to reach a massive and diverse audience with our content".

More specifically, subscribers to the 'Spanish Plan' and 'Spanish Plus' packages in large cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas and Chicago can enjoy internationally successful programmes such as 'Pasapalabra' or the different Spanish editions of 'La Voz', as well as formats created within the group such as 'Tu Cara Me Suena', 'El Hormiguero 3.0' and 'Desafío'. In addition, the channel, which has just celebrated 25 years of broadcasting, features current affairs content such as 'Espejo Público', 'Salvados' and 'Equipo de Investigación', as well as three daily editions of news programs.

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from 85+ top channels through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies and more and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favourites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan.

