Antengene Announces Abstracts on Twelve Clinical Studies of Selinexor Selected by EHA 2021

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, announced that results from twelve studies of selinexor, the world's first approved oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE), were selected for the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress, taking place in a virtual format on June 9 to 17.

Phase 2 MARCH study of oral ATG-010 plus low dose dexamethasone in Chinese patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma previously exposed to an immunomodulatory agent and a proteasome inhibitor.

Abstract #: PB1670

Once weekly selinexor, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone (XKd) in carfilzomib nonrefractory multiple myeloma (MM) patients.

Abstract #: S188



Selinexor containing regimens in patients with multiple myeloma previously treated with anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies.

Abstract #: EP1002



Oral selinexor, pomalidomide, and dexamethasone (XPd) at recommended phase 2 dose in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM).

Abstract #: EP1008



Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel versus selinexor + dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) treated with ≥ 3 lines of prior therapy: A matching adjusted indirect comparison.

Abstract #: EP1049



Cost effectiveness comparison of belantamab mafodotin and selinexor in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma.

Abstract #: EP1173

Lymphocyte count effect on efficacy and safety of single agent oral selinexor in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): A post-hoc analysis from phase 2B SADAL study.

Abstract #: EP530



Genomic correlates of respones to selinexor in multiple myeloma from the BOSTON study reveal a predictive signature.

Abstract #: EP936



Effects of selinexor on previously treated multiple myeloma (MM) with RAS-mutations.

Abstract #: EP966



Efficacy and safety of selinexor, bortezomib, and dexamethasone based on refractory status to lenalidomide in patients with previously treated multiple myeloma: A post-hoc analysis of the BOSTON study.

Abstract #: EP974



Survival among older patients with previously treated multiple myeloma treated with selinexor, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (XVd) in the BOSTON study.

Abstract #: EP976



Updated overall survival of eltanexor for the treatment of patients with hypomethylating agent refractory myelodysplastic syndrome.

Abstract #: EP924

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage R&D driven biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative medicines for oncology and other life threatening diseases. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since its establishment in 2017, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical stage assets through partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, and obtained 15 investigational new drug (IND) approvals and submitted 5 new drug applications (NDA) in multiple markets in Asia Pacific. Antengene's vision is to "Treat Patients Beyond Borders". Antengene is focused on and committed to addressing significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

