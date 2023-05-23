Antengene Announces Claudin 18.2 Antibody-Drug Conjugate ATG-022 Granted Orphan Drug Designations by the U.S. FDA for the Treatment of Gastric and Pancreatic Cancers

News provided by

Antengene Corporation Limited

23 May, 2023, 05:16 ET

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading commercial-stage innovative, global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for hematology and oncology, today announced that ATG-022, a Claudin 18.2 antibody drug conjugate (ADC) in-house discovered and developed by Antengene, has been granted two Orphan Drug Designations (ODD) consecutively by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of gastric cancer and pancreatic cancer. To date, Antengene has received 3 ODDs from the FDA for two of its in-house products.

Orphan Drugs, also known as Rare Disease Drugs, refers to pharmaceutical products developed for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of rare diseases or conditions. Orphan Drug Designations by the U.S. FDA are meant to support the development of drug candidates that could potentially bring substantial therapeutic benefits to patients with rare diseases (a condition with a prevalence of less than 200,000 in the U.S.), and to provide incentives to the subsequent development, registration and commercialization to designated drugs. Those incentives include tax credit on expenditures incurred in clinical studies, a waiver of the New Drug Application (NDA) fee, and 7-year market exclusivity in the U.S. regardless of the patent status of the designated drug.

ATG-022 is an antibody-drug-conjugate targeting Claudin 18.2. Claudins are cell adhesion molecules normally expressed within the tight junctions between cells to form a barrier that regulates cell permeability. In cancer, Claudins are expressed at the cell surface due to changes in cell polarity. The Claudin 18.2 isoform is overexpressed in various primary malignant tumors including gastric, esophageal and pancreatic cancers. The Phase I CLINCH study of ATG-022 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors, already approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia, is currently ongoing in China and Australia.

"We believe the that Orphan Drug Designation represents an important regulatory milestone for ATG-022, recognizing the significant and urgent unmet need for new treatments to help patients who are fighting difficult to treat and devastating diseases such as pancreatic and gastric cancers," said Dr. Amily Zhang, Antengene's Chief Medical Officer. "We are enthusiastic about the potential for ATG-022 to treat gastric and pancreatic cancers. Moving forward, Antengene will work closely with regulators and clinical investigators to advance the CLINCH trial and fully assess ATG-022's therapeutic potential for solid tumors."

About Gastric cancer

Gastric cancer is malignancy arises in the gastric epithelium. According to the statistic for 2019 of the World Health Organization's (WHO), gastric cancer was ranked the ninth by mortality among all cancers. In 2022, there were an estimated 26,000 gastric cancer diagnoses and 11,000 gastric cancer-related death in the U.S. The current 5-year survival of patients with metastasized and local gastric cancers are 70% and 32%, respectively[1].

About Pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is a highly malignant type of gastrointestinal cancer. According to the statistics of the World Health Organization (WHO), pancreatic cancer was ranked 13th and 7th globally by its incidence rate and mortality rates in 2012. In 2018, the U.S. reported over 55,000 newly- diagnosed pancreatic cancer cases and 44,330 related deaths. Whereas pancreatic cancer is still defined as an orphan disease currently, it is projected that by 2030, pancreatic cancer will become the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths.

About ATG-022

ATG-022 is an antibody-drug-conjugate targeting Claudin 18.2. Claudins are cell adhesion molecules normally expressed within the tight junctions between cells to form a barrier that regulates cell permeability. In cancer, Claudins are expressed at the cell surface due to changes in cell polarity. The Claudin 18.2 isoform is overexpressed in various primary malignant tumors including gastric, esophageal and pancreatic cancers. 

Data from preclinical studies, including results from gastric cancer-patient derived xenograft models presented at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR 2022), showed that ATG-022 binds to Claudin 18.2 with low nanomolar affinity and demonstrated potent in vitro and in vivo antitumor effects, including in vivo efficacy demonstrated in Claudin 18.2 low expression models. This could pave the way for broad clinical utility of ATG-022 in gastric cancer patients with a wide range of Claudin 18.2 expression levels. ATG-022 demonstrated an excellent safety profile in Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) toxicology studies.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, in realizing its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders".

Since 2017, Antengene has built a pipeline of 9 oncology assets at various stages going from clinical to commercial, including 6 with global rights, and 3 with rights for the APAC region. To date, Antengene has obtained 29 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted 10 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in Mainland China, Taiwan China, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, please see the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for the year-ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

References:

[1] Statistics of Stomach Cancer, published in Cancer.net at: https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/stomach-cancer/statistics

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts: 
Donald Lung
E-mail: [email protected] 
Mobile: +86 18420672158

PR Contacts:
Peter Qian
E-mail: [email protected]
Mobile: +86 13062747000

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited

Also from this source

Antengene Announces Clearance of U.S. IND for the Phase I Trial of First-in-Class Anti-CD24 Monoclonal Antibody ATG-031

Antengene to Release Latest Results from the TORCH-2 Trial of mTORC1/2 Inhibitor ATG-008 in Poster Discussion at 2023 ASCO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.