Antengene Announces Poster Presentation of ATG-022 and ATG-037 at ESMO 2026

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biotech company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for autoimmune diseases, solid tumors and hematological malignancies, today announced that two clinical abstracts featuring the latest results from the Phase II study of Claudin 18.2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) ATG-022 and the Phase Ib/II study of oral CD73 small-molecule inhibitor ATG-037 have been accepted for poster presentation at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress (ESMO 2026), taking place from October 23rd to October 27th, 2026, at the IFEMA MADRID Convention Center in Madrid, Spain.

Details of the Poster Presentation:

ATG-022 (Claudin 18.2 Antibody-Drug Conjugate)

Title: ATG-022, a Claudin 18.2 ADC, in Advanced Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer (CLINCH): Phase 2 Results

Presentation Number: 2886P

Date: October 25, 2026

Time: 12:00PM-12:45PM (Central European Time)

7:00PM-7:45PM (Beijing Time)

ATG-037 (Oral CD73 Small Molecule Inhibitor)

Title: Efficacy and safety of ATG-037, an oral CD73 inhibitor, plus pembrolizumab in patients with checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) resistant melanoma: Updated results from the STAMINA-01 trial

Presentation Number: 2087P

Date: October 24, 2026

Time: 12:00PM-12:45PM (Central European Time)

6:00PM-6:45PM (Beijing Time)

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a global, R&D-driven, commercial-stage biotech company focused on developing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Its pipeline spans from preclinical to commercial stages, with key investigational candidates including ATG-022 (CLDN18.2 ADC), ATG-037 (oral CD73 inhibitor), ATG-101 (PD-L1 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody), ATG-125 (B7-H3 × PD-L1 bispecific ADC), ATG-207 (αCD3-TGF-β bifunctional fusion protein), as well as T cell engager (TCE) programs developed using Antengene's proprietary AnTenGager® platform.

AnTenGager®, is Antengene's proprietary TCE 2.0 platform, featuring "2+1" bivalent binding for low expressing targets, steric hindrance masking, and proprietary CD3 sequences with fast on/off kinetics to minimize cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and enhance efficacy. These characteristics support the platform's broad applicability across autoimmune disease, solid tumors and hematological malignancies, with programs targeting CD19 x CD3 (ATG-201 for B cell-related autoimmune diseases; partnered with UCB), CDH6 x CD3 (ATG-106 for ovarian cancer and kidney cancer; partnered with K2 Therapeutics established by MPM BioImpact), ALPPL2 x CD3 (ATG-112 for gynecological tumors, digestive system malignancies, bladder cancer and NSCLC), LY6G6D x CD3 (ATG-110 for microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer), GPRC5D x CD3 (ATG-021 for multiple myeloma), LILRB4 x CD3 (ATG-102 for acute myeloid leukemia and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia) and FLT3 x CD3 (ATG-107 for acute myeloid leukemia).

To date, Antengene has obtained 33 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and obtained new drug application (NDA) approvals in 10 Asia Pacific markets. Its lead commercial asset, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, and has been included in the national insurance schemes in five of these markets (Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Australia, South Korea and Singapore).

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, please see the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the documents subsequently submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts:

Donald Lung

E-mail: [email protected]

BD Contacts:

Ariel Guo

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited