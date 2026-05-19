Antengene Appoints Dr. Bing Hou as Chief Scientific Officer to Lead Innovation-Driven R&D Strategy and Advance Next-Generation Pipeline

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biotech company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for autoimmune disease, solid tumors and hematological malignancies indications, today announced that Dr. Bing Hou has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer, reporting directly to Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Antengene.

Dr. Hou's appointment underscores Antengene's commitment to strengthening its innovation-driven R&D model as a global biotech company. In this role, Dr. Hou will lead Antengene's efforts across Drug Discovery, Translational Medicine, and Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), with a focus on deepening the Company's research engine and building a pipeline of next-generation therapeutic candidates with transformational potential.

Since joining Antengene in 2019, Dr. Hou has been a key member of the Company's scientific leadership team, and prior to this appointment, served as Vice President, Head of Discovery Science & Translational Medicine. During his tenure, he has built and led a high-caliber discovery organization, helped guide Antengene's R&D initiatives, advanced internally discovered programs into clinical development, and played an important role in establishing newly developed proprietary platforms designed to support future innovation programs.

"We are very pleased to appoint Dr. Bing Hou as Chief Scientific Officer of Antengene," said Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Antengene. "Dr. Hou has made significant contributions to shaping Antengene's scientific strategy and strengthening our internal research capabilities. Under his leadership, Antengene has built and advanced AnTenGager®, the Company's proprietary T-cell engager (TCE) 2.0 platform with broad applicability across autoimmune diseases, solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as other novel programs and platform technologies that support our next-generation pipeline. The global license agreement Antengene entered into with UCB for ATG-201, a CD19 x CD3 TCE developed from the AnTenGager® platform for B cell-related autoimmune diseases, further highlights the strategic value of Antengene's proprietary discovery capabilities. As we enter our next stage of growth, we look forward to Dr. Hou's continued leadership in expanding our innovative pipeline, and bringing forward transformative therapies for patients globally."

"I am honored and excited to step into the role of Chief Scientific Officer at Antengene," said Dr. Bing Hou, Chief Scientific Officer of Antengene. "Antengene is advancing a number of highly promising programs across oncology and autoimmune diseases, and I believe we are well positioned to build a next-generation pipeline grounded in rigorous biology, differentiated mechanisms and platform innovation. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on programs with the potential to address significant unmet medical needs, including T cell engagers developed from our proprietary AnTenGager® platform; ATG-125, a B7-H3 x PD-L1 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to combine ADC and immuno-oncology mechanisms; and ATG-207, a globally first-in-class αCD3-TGF-β bifunctional fusion protein for T cell-driven autoimmune diseases. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Antengene team to translate our differentiated science and platform capabilities into a robust pipeline of innovative medicines."

Dr. Hou received his Ph.D. in Biomedicine from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom. He has published multiple high-impact research papers as first author or corresponding author in leading journals including Nature, Science Advances, and Cancer Research. He has filed more than 40 patent applications for novel therapeutics. As an inventor and/or principal leader, he has advanced multiple first-in-class or best-in-class drug candidates into various stages of clinical development.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a global, R&D-driven, commercial-stage biotech company focused on developing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Its pipeline spans from preclinical to commercial stages, with key investigational candidates including ATG-022 (CLDN18.2 ADC), ATG-037 (oral CD73 inhibitor), ATG-101 (PD-L1 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody), ATG-125 (B7-H3 × PD-L1 bispecific ADC), ATG-207 (αCD3-TGF-β bifunctional fusion protein), as well as T cell engager (TCE) programs developed using Antengene's proprietary AnTenGager® platform.

AnTenGager®, is Antengene's proprietary TCE 2.0 platform, featuring "2+1" bivalent binding for low expressing targets, steric hindrance masking, and proprietary CD3 sequences with fast on/off kinetics to minimize cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and enhance efficacy. These characteristics support the platform's broad applicability across autoimmune disease, solid tumors and hematological malignancies, with programs targeting CD19 x CD3 (ATG-201 for B cell-related autoimmune diseases; partnered with UCB), CDH6 x CD3 (ATG-106 for ovarian cancer and kidney cancer), ALPPL2 x CD3 (ATG-112 for gynecological tumors, digestive system malignancies, bladder cancer and NSCLC), LY6G6D x CD3 (ATG-110 for microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer), GPRC5D x CD3 (ATG-021 for multiple myeloma), LILRB4 x CD3 (ATG-102 for acute myeloid leukemia and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia) and FLT3 x CD3 (ATG-107 for acute myeloid leukemia).

To date, Antengene has obtained 32 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and obtained new drug application (NDA) approvals in 10 Asia Pacific markets. Its lead commercial asset, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, and has been included in the national insurance schemes in five of these markets (Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Australia, South Korea and Singapore).

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, please see the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the documents subsequently submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts:

Donald Lung

E-mail: [email protected]

BD Contacts:

Ariel Guo

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited