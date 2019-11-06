Antengene Corporation Announces Exclusive Worldwide License to Develop and Commercialize AZD0364

SHANGHAI and LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) under which Antengene has been granted the exclusive global rights to further develop and commercialize AZD0364. Antengene Corporation is a China-and-U.S. based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovery and development of novel drugs for treatment of oncology. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, innovative biopharmaceutical company. AZD0364 is a potent and selective small molecule extracellular signal–regulated kinases 1 and 2 (ERK1/2) inhibitor with an open U.S. investigational new drug (IND) application.

ERK is a key component of the Ras-Raf-MEK-ERK (RAS/MAPK) pathway, which is frequently altered in cancer and promotes tumour cell growth and survival. AZD0364 is a potent and selective inhibitor of ERK1/2 discovered by AstraZeneca. Any existing agreement regarding the licensing of AZD0364 has been nullified in advance of this agreement between Antengene and AstraZeneca.

Jay Mei, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Antengene Corporation commented, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with AstraZeneca. ERK/RAS/MAPK is a key pathway excessively activated in cancers. AZD0364 is a strategic fit to our pipeline and pre-clinical studies demonstrated promising synergistic effects of AZD0364 in combination with other pipeline assets of Antengene targeting critical pathways in cancer treatment. We look forward to a close collaboration with AstraZeneca to bring more novel therapies to patients with unmet medical needs."

Susan Galbraith, Senior Vice President and Head of Research and Early Development, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca said: "This collaboration will leverage Antengene's scientific expertise related to ERK biology and sophisticated development capabilities to further explore AZD0364's potential benefits to meet unmet medical needs."

About Antengene Corporation

Antengene Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug discovery, clinical development and the commercialization of innovative therapeutics to meet unmet medical needs. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced and first-in-class anti-cancer drug treatments for patients around the world. On April 13, 2017, Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG), a global leading innovative biopharmaceutical company became a long-term strategic partner and obtained an equity position in Antengene. Antengene's pipeline includes six commercial and clinical stage products: ATG-010 (selinexor), in combination with the corticosteroid dexamethasone, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The compound is also in late clinical development for various other hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. ATG-008, a second-generation dual mTORC1/2 inhibitor, is in a multi-regional clinical trial for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma and multiple other solid tumors. Two other Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical stage drugs, ATG-016 and ATG-019, are being studied in multiple cancer types, including MDS, colorectal and prostate cancers. ATG-527 is being explored for multiple anti-viral indications, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) related diseases, etc. ATG-017 is a potent and selective small molecule extracellular signal–regulated kinases 1 and 2 (ERK1/2) inhibitor, in clinical development for multiple solid tumors. Antengene drug discovery team focuses on development of first-in-class novel products. For more information please visit: www.antengene.com.

SOURCE Antengene Corporation

Related Links

http://www.antengene.com

