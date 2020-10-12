Antengene's New Drug Discovery Center Established in Zhangjiang, Shanghai: Dedicated to the Research and Development of Innovative Therapies for Cancer

As a leading clinical-stage Asia-Pacific biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative oncology medicines, Antengene aims to extend patients' lives and improve their quality of life, through new drug discovery, development, and dedicating itself to providing innovative anti-cancer therapies for patients in China, Asia-Pacific and around the world. Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park is a highlight in the history of Pudong's reform and development. R&D resources are highly concentrated, and innovative achievements are rapidly emerging. With its continuously influx of talented scientists and industry professionals and technology platform advantages, it is leading the development of China's biomedical industry.

Antengene's New Drug Discovery Center, established in Zhangjiang, Shanghai, will build a platform for targeted-based screening and lead drug discovery by capitalizing on the talented scientists and technical advantages of "Chinese Pharma Valley", and focus on potential first-in-class or best-in-class innovative anti-cancer drugs based on complete upstream and downstream industrial chains of the park. At present, the Drug Discovery Center is equipped with a small molecule formulation R&D laboratory, an antibody discovery laboratory, cell culture chambers, and has introduced state-of-art devices such as spectral flow cytometry, automatic protein purification system and high-resolution fluorescence microscope.

"Located in Zhangjiang and capitalising on the advantages of the Zhangjiang pharmaceutical sector, Antengene Drug Discovery Center will continue to discover and develop potential first-in-class or best-in-class novel anti-cancer medicines, strengthen and complement our pipeline and take full advantage of the potential of combination treatment." Dr. Jay Mei, founder, chairman and CEO of Antengene, said, "Discovery is beyond borders, and innovation is never-ending. In Zhangjiang, we will jointly explore the establishment of an innovative discovery center and collaborate with other pharmaceutical companies and the talent in the area. We believe that Antengene's professional and experienced scientists will discover more and newer innovative therapies faster. Through our joint efforts, we will benefit patients as soon as possible. "

Antengene is a biopharmaceutical company with integrated drug discovery, clinical development, anchored in Asia Pacific with a global layout. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in China, the rest of Asia Pacific and around the world. Since official operation in April 2017, Antengene has built a pipeline of 12 clinical and pre-clinical stage assets, obtained 9 IND approvals and has 9 ongoing cross-regional clinical trials in Asia Pacific. At Antengene, we focus on developing drug candidates with novel MoAs and first-in-class/best-in-class potential to address significant unmet medical needs. The vision of Antengene is to "Treat Patients Beyond Borders" through research, development and commercialization of first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

