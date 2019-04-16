Antenna Group Unifies Specialized Subsidiaries Into Integrated PR, Marketing, Digital and Content Production Brand

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antenna, an integrated public relations and digital marketing agency, today announced that it has rebranded and consolidated its parent company's subsidiaries – including Beckerman, Eco Branding and Chicago Digital – under the Antenna brand. The combined agency provides deep domain expertise to power integrated communications and marketing campaigns for companies in the cleantech, real estate, healthcare, mobility, and B2B technology industries.

Antenna CEO Keith Zakheim stated: "Our industry-focused practice areas have evolved to be synergistic and complementary, and our new agency structure provides a platform for integrated account teams to drive additional value to our client partners with increased collaboration and the sharing of domain expertise and marketing savvy."

A new logo, name, brand identity, and website have been unveiled to communicate the full breadth of Antenna's integrated service offerings, which include public relations and communications, social media, digital marketing, influencer partnerships, website development, video development and creative services. The firm encompasses a team of over 80 professionals across offices in New York City, San Francisco, Chicago and New Jersey.

"Antenna is equipped to provide our clients with the full arsenal of public relations and marketing services that brands require in today's disrupted, distracted and fragmented media environment," added Zakheim. "With our help, companies can effectively leverage any media platform -- traditional, digital or social -- to drive their message to their key audiences and influencers."

The firm's core services -- including strategy, messaging, media relations, event planning, thought leadership, content development, and crisis communications -- are now bolstered by digital marketing services including social media, paid digital, web design, search engine optimization, and inbound sales and marketing automation, and creative services including branding, graphic design, and corporate video production.

The new Antenna logo is an abstraction of an antenna and four signal bars to represent four companies (Antenna, Beckerman, Eco Branding and Chicago Digital) coming together. The gradient of these bars creates a sense of movement, upwards and to the right, representing positive growth, lift-off, and escape velocity.

