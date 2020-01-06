Antenna: Including Patch, Embedded, Fractal, Smart and Reflectors

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

This report presents forecasts for antennas from 2019 to 2024 on a volume and value basis.

These forecasts are further broken down by antenna technology, antenna material, application and geographic region.

The report covers the following antenna technologies - - Flat panel/short-range antenna. - Patch, miniature, embedded and other low-power antenna. - Fractal antenna. - Medium-gain antenna. - High-gain reflector antenna. - Smart antenna.

Breakdown of materials includes -

- Metallic.

- Others.

Breakdown by applications includes - - Aviation. - Telematics. - Television (TV)/radio infrastructure and user equipment. - Satellite communication infrastructure (barring terrestrial and marine components) - Mobile phones. - Wireless telecommunications infrastructure. - Computing applications. - Medical applications. - Defense and surveillance applications. - Residential/industrial/commercial premises and user devices.

The regional breakdown focuses on the following geographic areas -

- The Americas.

- Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

- Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Chapter 2, â€œExecutive Summary,â€ provides a snapshot of the dollar sales and shipment volumes for the overall antenna market.

Chapter 3, â€œOverview of Antennas and Important Definitions,â€ introduces the important and recurring terms and phrases associated with the antenna technology.

Chapter 4, â€œMarket Overview and Analysis,â€ analyzes the different classification criteria: technologies, materials, geographic regions and verticals. In short, it provides a snapshot of the end-user application sector classification.

Chapter 5, â€œApplication-Specific Analysis,â€ breaks down the antenna market for each of the applications along antenna technologies, antenna materials and geographic regions. The chapter will provide the reader with an in-depth view of the dynamics of individual applications vis-Ã -vis antenna prospects.

Chapter 6, â€œU.S. Patent Analysis,â€ covers innovations that impact antenna systems. Patents are categorized by applications and technology as well as on the basis of allocation by year, assignee countries and assignee organizations.

Chapter 7, â€œMajor Participants in the Antenna Industry,â€ identifies the major stakeholders involved in the development and commercialization of antenna technology.

Report Includes: - 111 tables - An overview of the global market and technologies for antennas including patch, embedded, fractal, smart and reflectors - Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024 - Coverage of antenna applications in different sectors and discussion of their benefits, limitations, and prospects in qualitative and quantitative terms - Examination of different classification criteria: technologies (flat panel/medium-range directive antennas, miniature without fractal, miniature fractal, medium-gain directional antenna, high-gain reflector, and smart antennas), and materials (metal, ceramic, PTFE, and electrified gas) - Detailed profiles of major players in the industry, including Antenna Design & Manufacturing Co. (ADM), Laird Technologies, Motorola Solutions, Samsung Electronics, Texas Instruments (TI) Inc., UBC Inc. and Videocomm Technologies

