Antenna Research Associates Selects TIP Technologies and NeoSystems to Automate and Manage Operations Across Multiple Facilities

Integrated partner solution to enable Antenna Research Associates to eliminate manual processes,

maintain compliance, and ensure integrity of critical data

MILWAUKEE, Wis., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIP Technologies announced today that Antenna Research Associates has selected its leading TIPQA™ Quality Management Solution, hosted on the secure FedRAMP Ready FISMA Moderate authorized platform, NeoSystems.Cloud™, to improve quality initiatives such as product consistency, industry compliance, and supplier performance, through seamless Enterprise Resource Management (ERP) integration.

Antenna Research Associates, an essential supplier to the Department of Defense (DoD), had been struggling with disparate systems that required them to manually track quality data using spreadsheets and required assurance that their solution would support the latest government standards. As a reseller of TIP Technologies' applications, NeoSystems presented a comprehensive SaaS solution that would automate and provide complete product traceability, as well as monitor supplier performance, and link quality records directly to work orders.

"We selected TIPQA for its ability to seamlessly integrate with our ERP system to allow for real-time data exchange in the secure environment of the NeoSystems Cloud," said Azhar Haq, Vice President and CFO at Antenna Research Associates. "TIPQA provides us the quality functionality we need today with the opportunity to scale operations as we grow."

"We are seeing a growing demand from companies like Antenna Research Associates, who are seeking an all-inclusive solution to manage manufacturing operations," said Ron Dolan, President of TIP Technologies. "Together with our partner NeoSystems, we offer a robust quality solution that can be fully integrated with a customer's ERP, in an environment that is highly manageable and highly affordable to maintain."

"The optimization of Antenna Research Associates' systems will deliver immediate value by automating their processes for optimal efficiency and eliminating countless hours of data entry," said Michael Tinsley, President at NeoSystems. "Our extensive experience in data migration will ensure enhanced operations, with the added level of security and compliance that our integrated partner solution delivers."

About Antenna Research Associates

Antenna Research Associates (ARA) designs, develops, and manufactures Antennas and RF Systems for both military and civilian applications. ARA supplies antennas for Communication Networks, SATCOM, RADAR, RF Surveillance and Jamming for Electronic Warfare and Border Patrol, Public Safety Networks, and Civilian markets. ARA supplies unique antenna systems in both high-volume quantities and smaller order quantities to ensure customer success. ARA's engineering and manufacturing operations include a facility in Laurel, Maryland, a facility in Pembroke, Massachusetts, and a long-range antenna testing field in Middleborough, Massachusetts. All facilities are DoD compliant. For more information, please visit http://www.ara-inc.com.

About TIP Technologies

Founded in 1989, TIP Technologies was one of the first to provide integrated quality assurance software using a commercial, off-the-shelf strategy. Now a recognized leader in the industry, TIP Technologies continues to develop highly respected software that is used by some of the world's largest corporations. TIP Technologies focuses on serving the quality and compliance needs of companies in regulated discrete manufacturing industries. Its TIPQA™ and TIPSFE™ solutions provide visibility into quality metrics, product lifecycle management, shop floor control, and supplier performance, while instilling a culture of quality across the organization. Solutions are available for deployment on-premise or in a hosted environment. TIP Technologies is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, with additional operations representing EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) APAC (Asia, Pacific, China), and North America. For more information, please visit https://www.tiptech.com/.

About NeoSystems

NeoSystems, based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, delivers integrated strategic back-office services and solutions to enable, run, and secure government contractors, commercial entities, and nonprofit organizations. Today, NeoSystems maintains a 97% client retention rate, and supports over 600 companies and over 100,000 client employees with its outsourced services. NeoSystems' experts have implemented hundreds of fully integrated financial and business management systems, utilizing best of breed technology and leveraging in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (FedRAMP Ready FISMA Moderate, SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). The NeoSystems team enables companies to improve vital operations, reduce their overhead costs and become compliant with complex requirements. NeoSystems has been named one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit http://www.neosystemscorp.com.

