Antenna Technology: Application and Opportunity Assessment

Awareness and research initiatives of antenna technologies improving wireless communication and high speed data transfer have created opportunities for antenna manufacturers to discover a wide range of applications across various sectors.Demand for new and high-quality applications which require antennas with wider impedance bandwidth, high gain and rotatable radiation patterns, particularly in higher frequencies are encouraging advancements in antenna technologies.



Antenna technologies are expected to play a pivotal role in telecommunication.With the advent of IoT and 5G communications, the adoption of suitable antenna systems will expedite commercialization of solutions which can support high speed communications.



The scope of this research service is limited to advanced antenna systems based on its applicability in telecommunications, military and defense and healthcare sector.This technology and innovation research service focuses on providing a snapshot on the key impact of antennas at sector level, and also discusses the various applications they impact in each sector.



A global patent and funding assessment on the technology development is included in the research service along with key innovations and growth opportunities of advanced antenna systems. A global analysis on the current development of antenna technologies was done to assess the disruptive opportunities of antennas. Key questions addressed in the research service:What are the key emerging applications which will have a high impact on the adoption of antenna technologies?What are the benefits and challenges of antenna systems?What are the key innovations impacting technology development?What are the patent trends witnessed in the advanced antenna systems area?What are the key focus areas of technology development?What are future growth opportunities?



